Swiggy slumps 15% to new low as Q2 below expectations, analysts cut targets

Swiggy share price: Food delivery and quick commerce platform : Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy witnessed a massive 15 per cent decline in its shares to a fresh low on Friday following the September quarter results (Q2), which prompted analysts to trim their earnings expectations and target prices on expectations of an extended path to profitability.

From its offer price of ₹390 apiece, the stock has more than halved. Swiggy Q2 results While Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹922 crore for the September quarter of FY27, narrowing from ₹1,092 crore a year earlier, analysts said it was wider than expectations. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expected a loss of ₹850 crore. Swiggy shares slumped below the ₹200 mark today as they hit a fresh low of ₹180.30 on the BSE, down 14.6 per cent against the last close of ₹211.30 apiece. Today marks the fourth straight session of decline for the new-age stock, during which it has lost 22 per cent.From its offer price of ₹390 apiece, the stock has more than halved.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 900 pts from day's high, Nifty below 22,500; India VIX jumps 7% Meanwhile, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss came in at ₹770 crore, and was ~41 per cent wider than Nirmal Bang's estimate of ₹547 crore, and 33 per cent below consensus, as Instamart stepped up growth investment and losses from Platform Innovations increased.

Consolidated revenue stood at ₹7,571 crore, up 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 2.8 per cent above consensus.

The food delivery (FD) business’s gross order value (GOV) grew 17.7 per cent YoY, whereas the contribution margin (CM) expanded 10bp QoQ to 7.7 per cent. Instamart’s GOV was ₹9230 crore (up 31.4 per cent YoY) vs MOFSL's estimate of ₹9050 crore. Instamart reported a contribution margin of -1.0 per cent, though management expects a 100 bps Q3FY27 recovery with an additional ~80bp expansion from the inventory model transition in subsequent quarters.

Swiggy shares outlook: Analysts trim expectations

In its base case, Jefferies expect a ~19 per cent CAGR in food delivery revenue over FY26-29e. Unit economics are expected to steadily improve with scale as the company unlocks cost efficiencies and as customer willingness to pay for convenience increases, it said. Jefferies said it has cut multiples for food delivery, as QC loss reduction remains critical. It also revised down the SOTP-based target price to ₹330 from ₹435 earlier. That said, Swiggy remains a high risk-reward stock, according to the global brokerage. Analysts said that Swiggy is growing slower than Eternal now on both food delivery and quick commerce. Meanwhile, lower quick commerce growth assumption extend path to profitability. According to global investment bank Jefferies, a reduction in quick commerce losses is essential for true value discovery.

ALSO READ: Welspun Corp bags ₹5,500 crore US pipeline order, order book hits record Nirmal Bang analysts also trimmed their FY27E/FY28E Ebitda on the back on deeper QC losses, higher Platform Innovations burn, pushing out the consolidated loss glide-path.

"The quick-commerce reset is deliberate and quality led, and the IOCC-enabled 1P inventory transition starting mid-3Q over 2-3 quarters should add a ~80bps contribution-margin lever," it said.