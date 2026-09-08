Symphony stock rallies 13.5% on foray into AC, air purifiers & BLDC fans

Symphony shares rallied 13.5 per cent in Tuesday's intraday deals after the company announced a foray into new consumer-durable categories to strengthen long-term growth prospects. Volumes on the counter rose significantly.

Symphony share price opened at ₹585.05 as against the last closing price of ₹574.60 and soon rallied to the day's high of ₹652.25, resulting in a 13.51 per cent upside. As of 2.20 PM, the stock was up 6.80 per cent at ₹613.65 while the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 75,627.

A combined 4.6 million shares of Symphony had changed hands on BSE and NSE at the time of writing this report.

Symphony's fresh foray

According to an exchange filing by the company last evening, it looks to expand its India product portfolio through a calibrated and phased entry into room air conditioners, BLDC ceiling fans and air purifiers.

The company plans to leverage its capabilities in cooling, brand-building, distribution, consumer insights and after-sales service. Furthermore, this move will broaden Symphony's addressable market in India through adjacent consumer-durable categories with long-term growth potential.

"The rollout will follow an asset-light model, with no current plan to invest in in-house manufacturing capacity. Internal accruals will be deployed progressively and prudently towards product development, inventory, brand-building, channel and service readiness, and working capital," said the company.

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Symphony Q1 results

The company posted a mixed bag performance in the June quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), as its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) declined 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹40 crore from ₹42 crore in the year-ago period.