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Home / Markets / News / Syngene International shares zoom 20% despite 19% fall in Q4 profit

Syngene International shares zoom 20% despite 19% fall in Q4 profit

Today's rally in the counter came despite the company reporting a 19 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹147.9 crore in Q4FY26.

Syngene International share price

Syngene International shares zoom 20% after Q4 results

SI Reporter New elhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

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Shares of contract research and manufacturing services firm Syngene International surged sharply in today’s trade, rallying 20 per cent after the company reported its Q4FY26 results. The midcap stock opened flat at ₹431.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) but soon saw a strong buying interest, climbing to an intraday high of ₹518.55.
 
As of 1:40 PM, Syngene International shares were trading with a gain of 15.5 per cent at ₹499. In contract, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 per cent.
 
The move was backed by a sharp surge in trading volumes, with around 45 million shares changing hands, much higher than the previous session’s total traded quantity of just 0.6 million, according to NSE data.
 
 
On the BSE, Syngene International shares were seen trading 16.6 per cent northward at ₹504, with a spurt in volume by more than 17.44 times.
 
Syngene International shares have underperformed the markets in 2026 so far, correcting 24 per cent compared with around a 5.4 per cent decline in the frontline Nifty 50 index. Over the past one year, the stock has slipped 22 per cent, while the NSE Nifty index has gained nearly 3 per cent during the same period.

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Today’s rally in the counter came despite the company reporting a 19 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹147.9 crore in Q4FY26. The company's profit was impacted by higher expenses and termination benefits extended to employees.
 
The company had earned a net profit of ₹183.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
 
Syngene International's consolidated revenue from operations in Q4 stood at ₹1,036.5 crore as against ₹1,018 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
The firm's total expenses in the quarter under review surged to ₹856.7 crore from ₹796.4 crore clocked in the corresponding period a year ago.
 
For the entire fiscal year 2026, the company's consolidated net profit was at ₹316.7 crore as compared to ₹496.2 crore in FY25. Its revenue in FY26 stood at ₹3,738.7 crore versus ₹3,642.4 crore in the preceding fiscal.
 
Meanwhile, the board of Syngene International has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of Rs 10 for the financial year 2025-26.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

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