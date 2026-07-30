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Home / Markets / News / Syngene International tumbles 9%, hits 52-week low after posting loss in Q1

Syngene International tumbles 9%, hits 52-week low after posting loss in Q1

Syngene International has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹9 crore in Q1 FY27, as against a net profit of ₹86.7 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Syngene International share price

Syngene International tumbles 9%, hits 52-week low after posting loss in Q1

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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Syngene International share price: Shares of contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) firm Syngene International plunged more than 9 per cent to hit a 52-week low in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27).
 
The company said its bottom line was impacted by lower revenue and employee separation costs.
 
The stock opened sharply lower at ₹391 and slipped to a low of ₹375.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As of 9:30 AM, the stock was trading 8.8 per cent lower at ₹377.80, with around 2 million shares changing hands.
 
 
Earlier on Wednesday, Syngene International reported a consolidated net loss of ₹9 crore in Q1, compared with a consolidated net profit of ₹86.7 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

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Its revenue from operations in the reporting quarter declined to ₹736 crore as compared to ₹874.5 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Total expenses stood at ₹767 crore in the June quarter, as against ₹790.9 crore on an annualised basis.
 
The company recognised an additional amount of ₹13.5 crore pertaining to termination benefits and disclosed under 'exceptional items'.
 

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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