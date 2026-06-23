Syrma SGS Technology share price

Share price of Syrma SGS Technology (Syrma SGS) hit a new high of ₹1,421, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 77,145 at 11:13 AM.

In the past one month, the stock price of the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company soared 37 per cent, as against a near 3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It more-than-doubled or zoomed 100 per cent from its March 2026 low of ₹709.70. The stock skyrocketed 185 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹498.60 touched on June 23, 2025.

What’s driving Syrma SGS stock price on Tuesday?

Syrma SGS Technology informed that the company entered into a joint venture (JV) with Japan-based Kaga Electronics to establish a technologically advanced EMS manufacturing facility in India focused on serving Japanese customers. Syrma will hold a 60 per cent stake in the JV, while Kaga will own 40 per cent, with an initial equity investment of ~₹25 crore.

Kaga Electronics is a leading Japanese electronics solutions provider with strong capabilities in electronic components distribution, EMS manufacturing and supply-chain management, serving customers across industrial, automotive and consumer electronics segments.

READ | Info Edge gains 4% as investors cheer letter to shareholders; buy or wait? The partnership provides Syrma access to Kaga’s extensive Japanese OEM network, potentially accelerating customer acquisition and export growth. Syrma’s current export stands at ~25 per cent of revenue with relatively higher margins. This JV will open opportunities for Syrma’s export market. Also, this JV could strengthen Syrma’s positioning in high-value electronics manufacturing through technology collaboration, supply-chain integration and deeper participation in Japan-linked global supply chains, ICICI Securities said in a note.

ICICI Securities sees more upside in Syrma SGS stock price

Syrma is poised for strong multi-year business growth backed by diversified portfolio, exports, and upcoming backward integration capabilities while maintaining healthy balance sheet, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q4 result update.

Syrma’s management remains aligned to strengthen its presence in non-consumer verticals while strengthening its export profile. Strong traction is expected from Industrials & Auto segments owing to India-EU FTA driving global OEM opportunities. Having export footprint especially in EU alongwith required certifications across sectors provides Syrma an edge to deliver healthy business growth. Analysts believe Syrma is well positioned to sustain 30 per cent+ revenue growth over the medium term. Thus, the brokerage firm revised its earnings estimate upwards and maintained a 'BUY' rating, valuing the stock at PE of 50x FY28E EPS with a target price of ₹1,550. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.