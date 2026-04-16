Syrma SGS Technology soars 10%; stock hits new high after gap of 5 months

Syrma SGS Technology share price

Syrma SGS Technology (Syrma) hit an all-time high of ₹988, soaring 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on the back of four-fold jump in trading volumes. Share price of(Syrma) hit an all-time high of ₹988, soaring 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on the back of four-fold jump in trading volumes.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company rallied 15 per cent after the completion of its joint venture (JV) with Italy-based Elemaster S.p.A Tecnologie Elettroniche.

At 02:58 PM, Syrma was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹965.40, as compared to 0.03 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 6.62 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Syrma’s update on JV

As per an exchange fillings, Syrma announced the completion of its JV with Italy-based Elemaster S.p.A Tecnologie Elettroniche, strengthening its capabilities in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) space.

Under the agreement, Syrma will hold a 60 per cent stake in the JV, while Elemaster will own the remaining 40 per cent, marking a strategic collaboration aimed at expanding into high-value and complex electronics segments.

Brokerages view on Syrma

Elemaster is a global EMS player specializing in electronic design, system integration, and contract manufacturing, with a strong presence in niche sectors such as railways, industrial automation, medical devices, and aerospace.

ICICI Securities said in a note. The partnership is expected to combine Elemaster’s advanced engineering expertise and global customer access with Syrma’s manufacturing scale in India, positioning the JV to tap into higher-margin opportunities and strengthen its presence in the global electronics value chain. Syrma is investing ~₹33 crore for its share, while the JV has a revenue target of ~₹200 crore for FY27E, peak revenue potential of ~₹400 crore by FY28E,said in a note.

According to HDFC Securities, India’s EMS sector is benefiting from a strong export-led structural tailwind, supported by a sustained rise in electronics exports over the past decade. Electronics have moved from the seventh-largest export category in FY22 to the third in FY25, and further to second place in H1FY26. Export value has grown nearly nine-fold from ₹0.4 trillion in FY15 to ₹3.3 trillion in FY25, reflecting a robust 24 per cent CAGR, the brokerage said in its note.

Analysts noted that this export momentum, backed by PLI incentives, global supply-chain shifts, and increasing OEM outsourcing, provide a strong long-term growth runway for EMS players.

Meanwhile, going forward, the management of Syrma believe that the company is well poised to take sort of capitalize on the emerging opportunities and grow healthy growth rate across all verticals, such that the company would be able to deliver a 30 per cent growth rate in the coming year also.

The management expects Q4FY26 revenue to exceed ₹1,600 crore, taking FY26 revenue to ₹5,000 crore. For FY27, the company is targeting 30 per cent growth in both revenue and EBITDA, supported by 10 per cent blended margins. Export revenues are projected at ₹1,100 crore.

The company’s long-term outlook remains strong, underpinned by its focus on low volume, high-margin businesses, rising exports, and increasing industrial and automotive exposure. Key growth drivers include entry into bare PCB manufacturing via a JV, inorganic expansion into defense and solar inverters, and a diversified ₹6,400 crore order book that provides robust revenue visibility, according to analysts Geojit Investments. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.