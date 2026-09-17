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Home / Markets / News / Syrma SGS Technology soars 9%, up 125% in 2026; what's driving EMS stock?

Syrma SGS Technology soars 9%, up 125% in 2026; what's driving EMS stock?

Thus far this month, the market price of Syrma rallied 15 per cent, and hit a record high of ₹1,676.15 on September 8, 2026.

Syrma Strategic Electronics, Syrma

Syrma SGS Technology share price rose 9% in Thursday's intra-day trade. (Image: X@SyrmaTechnology)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

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Syrma SGS Technology price movement

 
Syrma SGS Technology (Syrma) share price soared 9 per cent to ₹1,652.15 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals on a healthy business outlook. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 74,479 at 10:00 AM.
 
The stock price of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) company hit a record high of ₹1,676.15 on September 8, 2026. Thus far this month, Syrma's market price rallied 15 per cent. So far in the calendar year 2026, Syrma’s stock price zoomed 125 per cent, against a 12.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 

Syrma – overview, outlook

 
Syrma is a leading Indian Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing company.  The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Product Design, Assembly (PCBA & Box Build), Quick Prototyping, and Tester Development Services, positioning itself as a catalyst for growth in the industry. In addition to EMS, Syrma SGS also provides original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions for RFID tags & inlays, high-frequency magnetic components, and electro-mechanicals.
 
 
As of the end of June, Syrma's order book visibility was approximately ₹6,770 crore,  of which automotive was around 29 per cent, consumer (around 30 per cent), industrial segment (approximately 24 per cent), healthcare (around 7 per cent which includes the MedTech business also), and IT and railways together accounted for about 9 per cent of the company’s total overall order book visibility.
 
The global EMS market was worth roughly $648 billion in calendar year 2025 (CY2025), up from $610 billion a year earlier, and is projected at $690 billion in CY2026, advancing toward $1.19 trillion by 2034 (a 7.1 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR)), Syrma said in its FY26 annual report.

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India's electronics ecosystem staged one of the country's most visible industrial reinventions of the past decade. Total electronics production expanded roughly six-fold over eleven years, from ₹1.9 trillion in FY15 to ₹11.3 trillion in FY25, a 17 per cent CAGR across FY2020-21 to FY2024-25, momentum the Economic Survey 2025-26 confirms has carried into the current year.
 
Meanwhile, MeitY projects the broader electronics ecosystem can reach $500 billion in production value by FY2030-31, aided by domestic demand the Economic Survey 2025-26 estimates will exceed $150–180 billion over the next four to five years. 
 

Jefferies view on EMS sector

 
India is embarking on stepwise approach for indigenization. Mobile PLI 1 (FY21-26) was successful in assembling 99 per cent of phones in India, but value addition was limited. Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) in FY26 aims to enhance the domestic Component value chain. 106 of 249 projects are approved. Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) launched in August 2026 is set to grow Mobile value-add & exports, with higher incentives for Indian brands and components, analysts at Jefferies said in an EMS sector report.
 
While ECMS aims to enhance backward integration in Components, MPMS targets strengthening exports and value add for Indian Mobiles. MPMS outlay is ₹62,500 crore with a 5-year tenure; ECMS is ₹40,000 crore with a 6-year tenure, the brokerage firm said, recommending prudence in Syrma (Hold, 57x) post its 100 per cent plus rally year-to-date. Analysts estimate EMS companies to deliver a strong EPS CAGR of an average 27 per cent plus in FY26-29e; execution will be monitored, they added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. 
 

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:24 AM IST