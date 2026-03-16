Systematix prefers RIL, Petronet LNG, Gulf Oil as crude scales $100/bbl

The brokerage noted that upstream players benefit from stronger realisations, while integrated players, such as Reliance, can be supported by stronger refining and petrochemical economics—even as it cautioned that a windfall tax risk remains an overhang for producers and that oil marketing companies (OMCs) face steep marketing losses at current pump prices.

Sector outlook: Crude above $100, freight spikes, and LNG shock drive volatility

Systematix noted that the global crude market has entered a period of heightened volatility over the past two weeks, with prices crossing $100 per bbl, driven by

A sharp risk premium after the destruction of oil & gas assets amid the West Asia war

Tighter supply dynamics following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

It added that the cost of procurement has risen materially due to elevated tanker freight rates and higher war-risk insurance premiums for ships transiting high-risk zones. Global rig activity has also picked up (+3.5 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) / 8.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)), reflecting a supply response to higher hydrocarbon prices.

Refining up, marketing hit: GRMs surge but OMC losses widen

Systematix highlighted that a sharp uptick in refining profitability, with gross refining margins (GRMs) rising above $20 per bbl in recent days as petrol and diesel cracks hovered near $40 per bbl and $80 per bbl, respectively. However, it warned that at current crude levels, marketing losses have widened to about ₹20 per litre on petrol and ₹45 per litre on diesel, translating into an estimated industry daily loss of ₹2,000 crore (₹1,650 crore from diesel and ₹350 crore from petrol).

READ | Trent: Once a D-St darling, now testing investor patience; what lies ahead? The report also flagged weaker petrochemical economics, noting polymer margins had declined across products in February after rising in January.

LNG jumps 50 per cent in a month; India's gas supply seen down 25 per cent

On the gas side, Systematix said spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have moved up over 50 per cent within a month, partly due to a stoppage of supply from Qatar, pushing spot LNG toward $15–16/mmbtu versus a February average of $10.9/mmbtu. It said this has resulted in an estimated 25 per cent cut in India’s gas supply, which could be negative for gas utility companies.

Freight shock: VLCC rates surge to multi-year highs

The brokerage highlighted a sharp rise in shipping costs, saying tanker rates surged to multi-year highs as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was restricted and war-risk premiums spiked. It cited VLCC rates more than doubling to over $4,23,000 per day on the Middle East–China route in early March 2026, with some vessels taking longer routes (including around the Cape of Good Hope), cutting effective vessel availability. It added that US crude shippers have increasingly shifted to smaller vessels such as Aframax tankers due to the cost spike.

Rig count and operating metrics

Systematix said the global rig count rose to 1,885 in Feb’26 (up 144 rigs Y-o-Y and 64 rigs M-o-M), even as the US rig count fell 39 rigs Y-o-Y. It noted GRMs averaged $6.8/bbl in Feb’26, but have since moved to $15–20 per bbl levels amid stronger distillate cracks. It also pointed to shifting product flows, with some air turbine furl (ATF)/petrol tankers that were headed to Western markets redirecting toward Asia.

Demand snapshot and Russia crude flow

On India’s product demand, total petroleum consumption in Feb’26 stood at 20.2 MMT (+5.8 per cent Y-o-Y / -3.8 per cent M-o-M). Systematix said Y-o-Y growth was supported by HSD, petrol (MS), and LPG, while sequential declines were led by diesel, ATF, LPG, and industrial fuels.

It also noted a reported pickup in Russian crude purchases after the US issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to accept Russian oil already at sea. Citing Bloomberg, it said India bought nearly 30 million barrels of unsold Russian crude, including grades such as Urals, ESPO, and Varandey, at premiums of $2–$8 per bbl to Brent, a reversal from earlier discounts. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.