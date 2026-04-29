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Home / Markets / News / Taiwan's equity market overtakes Canada's to become world's sixth largest

Taiwan's equity market overtakes Canada's to become world's sixth largest

Taiwan surpasses Canada as the sixth-largest equity market, powered by AI-driven chip stocks and the meteoric rise of TSMC

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Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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Taiwan’s equity market has overtaken Canada’s to become the world’s sixth largest, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence-linked shares and the rapid rise of chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.  
The total market capitalization of Taiwan-listed companies has surged more than 35% this year to $4.47 trillion, while Canada’s has climbed about 5% to $4.44 trillion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. TSMC, which makes up nearly 45% of the local equity benchmark, has seen its market value swell to $1.8 trillion during the period.  
The crossover shows how index composition is shaping national equity fortunes. Taiwan’s tech-heavy market has ridden a wave of global craze for semiconductors and AI, while Canada’s resource- and finance-driven benchmark has delivered more modest returns amid volatile commodity prices and moderating economic growth. 
 
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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