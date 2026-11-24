Shares of TAKE Ltd have surged nearly 24 per cent in three weeks, hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit for the second consecutive trading session, as investors responded to the company's return to profitability and expansion into preventive healthcare, consumer wellness and technology-led health solutions.

The stock closed at ₹14.35 on Monday, compared with ₹11.10 at the beginning of the month, reflecting growing market interest in the company's evolving business strategy and improving financial performance, according to stock exchange data.

TAKE's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹2.21 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of ₹62 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Profit more than doubled from ₹1.06 crore in the preceding quarter. Consolidated total income for the quarter was ₹29.85 crore, including revenue from operations of ₹29.41 crore.

The financial turnaround coincides with an expansion of the company's portfolio beyond traditional technology services into consumer wellness and preventive healthcare.

TAKE has recently introduced Liposomal Berberine HCl, a nutritional supplement positioned in the metabolic wellness segment, and a technology-enabled eye massager featuring heat, air compression and rhythmic vibration. The supplement combines 99% pure Berberine HCl with liposomal delivery technology, chromium picolinate and Ceylon cinnamon extract, while the eye massager offers multiple massage modes, Bluetooth connectivity and a foldable design.

The launches form part of the company's broader strategy to build a presence across digital healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), longevity and consumer-focused wellness solutions.

"We are expanding our business beyond traditional technology services by bringing together healthcare, science and consumer-focused innovation. Our new product launches are a part of our strategy to enter emerging wellness categories with differentiated offerings. We are also working towards building a broader ecosystem across digital healthcare, AI and longevity solutions," said Sunil Patra, Managing Director of TAKE Ltd.

The company is also developing its TAKE.Health platform, which integrates lifestyle and medical data to provide users with actionable health insights. It has announced an Innovation Fund with an initial corpus commitment of ₹5 crore to identify and support startups working in artificial intelligence, deep technology and digital health.

In another strategic move, TAKE has announced plans to enter the longevity and anti-ageing market through science-backed nutraceuticals, biohacking-oriented products and technology-enabled preventive healthcare solutions. The proposed portfolio will target areas including metabolic health, sleep, cognition and biological ageing.

The expansion reflects the company's attempt to tap emerging opportunities at the intersection of healthcare, technology and consumer wellness. However, the sustainability of the recent stock rally will depend on its ability to translate these initiatives into scalable revenues and consistent profitability.