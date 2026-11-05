TaMo CV, Ashok Leyland, Maruti rally up to 8% as crude oil price tumbles

Auto shares price movement

Shares of automobile companies were in demand with Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle (CV) and Ashok Leyland rallying up to 8 per cent each following a sharp 10 per cent fall in Brent crude oil price to around $94 levels.

Besides these two stocks, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV), Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were up in the range of 3-5 per cent.

At 09:23 AM, the Nifty Auto index was up 2.5 per cent, compared to a 1.62 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

What’s driving auto stocks?

With tailwinds for the economy getting stronger, the bullish trend in the market is set to continue. The strongest positive for the market is the sharp 10 per cent fall in Brent crude to around $94 level. This decline is on hopes that a resolution to the US-Iran conflict is likely soon since this conflict and the consequent high crude prices contributed significantly to the Republican rout in the mid-terms, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Meanwhile, the auto sector witnessed strong wholesale demand momentum across most segments during October 2026. Wholesale volumes grew >15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) across segments except tractors, which witnessed a decline. Retail volumes witnessed a decline due to the festive base mismatch for PVs and two-wheelers (2Ws) in October 2026, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in the auto sector update.

“The Indian automobile industry reported healthy volume growth in October 2026, supported by strong festive-season demand, improved consumer sentiment and sustained replacement demand. GST rationalisation and improved affordability further supported vehicle demand across most segments. PVs, 2Ws, 2Ws and CVs witnessed healthy growth, indicating broad-based demand momentum. However, the farm equipment segment remained weak, reporting double-digit volume de-growth, reflecting continued pressure on tractor demand,” according to Monarch Networth Capital Limited.

Auto sector outlook

Tata Motors CV in its FY26 annual report said that the business enters FY27 with sound fundamentals and a competitive portfolio. Industry growth is expected to be more moderate than in FY26, reflecting a higher base and some near-term uncertainties in the external environment. The underlying demand drivers for commercial vehicles in India remain constructive, supported by infrastructure activity, improving fleet utilisation and the ongoing transition towards cleaner and more connected transport.

According to Ashok Leyland, the demand outlook for FY27 is expected to be shaped by continuing infrastructure and road-building activity, replacement demand supported by an ageing fleet and higher utilization in select corridors, and improving operating economics driven by better payload and fuel-efficiency choices. In trucks, demand will be led by core haulage and intermediate commercial vehicle applications, while construction and tipper demand will continue to be influenced by the pace and mix of public and private capex. In buses, sustained demand is expected from staff transport, tourism and school segments, along with opportunities in state transport undertakings and institutional tenders, the Hinduja Group said in its FY26 annual report. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.