Tanla Platforms jumps 15% on announcing healthy Q4 results, ₹6 dividend

Tanla Platforms shares spiked 15.2 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹560.35 per share. However, at 12 PM, Tanla Platform’s share price pared some gains and was trading 13.34 per cent higher at ₹551.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 77,080.72.

The buying on the counter came after the company posted its January-March (Q4FY26) results. In Q4, the company reported consolidated net profit at ₹134.32 crore, as compared to ₹117.33 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 14.6 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,177.5 crore, as compared to ₹1,024.3 crore, up 15 per cent.

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹191.8 crore, as compared to ₹ 163.5 crore Y-o-Y.

“FY26 reflects the strength of our execution, delivering 9.7 per cent revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation. Our financial performance is not just a metric of success, but proof that solving real-world problems through trusted artificial intelligence (AI)-led platforms drives tangible value for our customers and sustainable high-quality growth for their business,” said Uday Reddy, founder, chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms.

The board also declared the second interim dividend for the FY 2025-26 at the rate of ₹6/- per equity share (i.e., 600 per cent) of face value ₹1/- each. Further, the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend shall be April 30, 2026.

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovative SaaS solutions. With a unique enterprise- and user-centric approach, Tanla drives advancements in data security, privacy, and protection against spam and scams. Tanla has deep partnerships with leading telcos to build trusted and scalable communication ecosystems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,500 enterprises across industries, including global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Truecaller.