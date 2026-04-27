TARIL shares jump 10% on ₹150 crore order win; stock up 25% in 1 month

TARIL share price today: Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) shares surged over 10 per cent in intraday trade today, hitting a high of ₹329.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid strong volumes following an order win.

As of 2 PM, the stock continued to trade in positive territory, up 6.3 per cent at ₹343, outperforming the Nifty 50 index , which was up 0.9 per cent.

Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with 20 million equity shares of the company changing hands on the NSE, significantly higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of 7 million.

On the BSE, TARIL shares were up 6.1 per cent at ₹343, with a spurt in volume by nearly two times.

TARIL shares have outperformed broader markets over the past month, surging 26 per cent, compared with a 5.6 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 index. So far in 2026, the Nifty 500 constituent has advanced 12 per cent, while the benchmark index has declined 7.7 per cent in the same period.

However, TARIL shares have corrected by more than 30 per cent in the past year. In contrast, the NSE Nifty has remained flat, moving a tad 0.3 per cent northward. TARIL order win

Today's buying in the counter was buoyed by an announcement wherein the company bagged an export order of ₹150 crore from PDC AK LPIV LLC, said a regulatory filing. The contract involves manufacturing and supplying five transformers, with delivery expected by mid-2027.

The filing said that the order falls under the normal course of business and does not fall within related party transactions. TARIL is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, and supply of a wide range of transformers and reactors.

TARIL Q4 results, dividend For the Q4FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹752 crore, reflecting a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of approximately 16 per cent. Its PAT for the quarter stood at ₹77 crore, while Ebitda remained resilient despite marginal pressure on margins.

Operational momentum remained strong during the fiscal year 2026 (FY26), with order inflows of approximately ₹2,374 crore, including ₹244 crore in Q4. The company's unexecuted order book stood at around ₹5,005 crore as of March 31, 2026.

For the entire FY26, TARIL recorded a standalone revenue from operations of ₹2,395 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y. Profitability remained robust during the year, with Ebitda increasing to ₹370 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y, while profit surged to ₹225 crore, registering a growth of 20 per cent Y-o-Y.

Satyen J Mamtora, MD and CEO, TARIL, said that FY26 was a year of strong and consistent performance for company. "The healthy order inflows and strong order book provide us with clear visibility for the coming periods. As we continue to scale our capacities and enhance technological capabilities, we remain focused on improving efficiencies, strengthening margins, and delivering long-term value.”

Meanwhile, the board of TARIL has recommended a dividend of 25 per cent or Re 0.25 per equity share of Re 1 face value each, subject to approval of shareholder at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).