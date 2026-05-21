Tata Capital trades below IPO price; should you buy, sell or hold stock?
Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities believes that Tata Capital stock is approaching a critical confluence zone around ₹300-mark; but adds that a move above its 20-DMA is key for a likely revival.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Share price of Tata Capital quoted near its life-time low at ₹299 in Thursday's trading session. The stock hit an intra-day high of ₹304, and a low of ₹298.70 on the NSE, with trades of around 7 lakh shares. The stock registered a record low of ₹298 in trades on Wednesday, May 20. The large-cap stock has declined nearly 10 per cent thus far in May. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 2 per cent. The flagship financial services company of Tata Group - Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) was listed on the BSE and NSE in October 2025. Post listing, the stock hit a life-time high of ₹367 in January 2026. Since, the stock has shed 18.4 per cent. At current levels, Tata Capital trades at 8 per cent discount to its issue price of ₹326 per share. The IPO received a subdued response, and was subscribed around 2 times the issue size.
Tata Capital Q4 numbersOn the earnings front, the Tata Group company reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q4FY26 net profit at ₹1,502 crore, backed by a 9 per cent increase in revenue at ₹8,160 crore. The firm's Net Interest Income (NII) rose by 28 per cent to ₹3,127 crore, while it Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 20 per cent to ₹2.77 lakh crore. Tata Capital has scheduled an Analyst/ Institutional Investors Meeting on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Mumbai. Brokerages have maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with an anticipated target price of ₹400 per share. READ MORE
Technical outlook on Tata Capital by Om Mehra of SAMCO SecuritiesOm Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities notes that Tata Capital has been drifting lower but has now approached a critical confluence zone around the ₹298–₹300 levels.
"This zone marks the intersection of the prior descending trendline from the October–November 2025 phase and a horizontal support band that has held during earlier tests," explains Mehra. Since the February 2026 highs near ₹365, the price formation has reflected a sequence of consistent lower highs, with each recovery attempt facing fresh selling pressure before it could gather meaningful momentum, the analyst added. Among the key momentum oscillators, the analyst highlights that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined to 33, and approaching oversold territory. The Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) lines remain deeply negative, with the gap between the two still widening. Among key levels to track, Mehra reckons that the ₹295–₹290 zone needs to be closely watched in the sessions ahead. "A hold above this confluence support could provide the base for a near-term stabilisation or rebound. However, a sustained close below ₹298 would be a meaningful negative development," believes Mehra. On the upside, the stock first needs to reclaim the ₹308–₹310 zone, while a move back above the 20-day moving average (DMA) at ₹320 would be required to meaningfully improve the broader outlook, says the analyst. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 11:33 AM IST