Tata Chemicals falls 3% as Q1 PAT tanks 81%. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Tata Chemicals share price: Shares of Tata Chemicals declined over 3 per cent on Tuesday, July 28, after the company posted a massive decline of 81 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, and as analysts retained their bearish views on the counter.

Tata Chemicals' share price hit the day's low of ₹675.80 on the BSE, down 3.26 per cent from its last closing price of ₹698.60. The company posted its earnings post-market hours on Monday.

As of 9.50 AM, Tata group stock was down 2.8 per cent at ₹678.65 compared with a 0.02 per cent increase in the BSE Sensex to 76,849.

The Tata group stock has languished over the last few years, losing 27 per cent in 12 months, 37 per cent in 24 months and 35 per cent in the past 36 months.

From its 52-week high of ₹1,026, scaled in September 2025, the stock is currently down 34 per cent. Its 52-week low stands at ₹581.30, hit in March this year.

Tata Chemicals Q1 results

Hurt by lower realisations, reduced other income, and lower JV income, Tata Chemicals, a leading supplier to the glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors, on Monday reported an 81 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 60 crore for Q1 FY27. Its net profit stood at Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹4,255 crore, up by 14 per cent Y-o-Y, as higher volumes offset lower realisations. READ MORE

However, its operating performance exceeded brokerages' expectations as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹555 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with ₹649 crore in Q1 FY26. The figure was above consensus estimates by 15 per cent, largely led by a stronger-than-expected performance in the India business.

International operations remained weak due to lower soda ash realizations and Chinese pricing pressure, and is expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to global soda ash oversupply and higher input and logistics costs.

What brokerages recommend on Tata Chemicals

Following the earnings announcement, brokerages remain cautious on the Tata group stock given the challenging near-term environment.

"Soda ash demand-supply balance is yet to meaningfully improve despite expectations of future demand from solar glass and electric vehicles. Benefits from these end-use industries are likely to play out gradually, while the current oversupply persists," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

JM Financial echoed similar views, and said it remains cautious on the structural outlook for soda ash, with pricing expected to remain weak due to persistent global oversupply, driven by elevated Chinese utilisation rates, record inventory levels (~1.7mmt) and strong exports, delaying demand-supply rebalancing.

"Additionally, the ongoing geopolitical disruption is likely to increase raw material costs, with the Kenya unit expected to exhaust its HFO inventory and the India unit its limestone inventory by Q3FY27, necessitating procurement at significantly higher prices. Accordingly, given the muted industry outlook, we maintain our estimates and reiterate our Reduce rating," said the brokerage. It has a June 2027 target price of ₹730.

Meanwhile, MOFSL analysts said that although the company has expansion plans in India, the payoff remains contingent on a broader cyclical recovery, limiting near-term upside. "We expect Tata Chemicals to record a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 10 per cent/27 per cent over FY26-28," it said, while reiterating 'Neutral' rating with a target price of ₹700.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.