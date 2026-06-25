Tata Chemicals up 6% as RBI’s NBFC rule brings Tata Sons listing in focus

Tata Chemicals shares are in focus today as investors reacted to the RBI's new 'Upper Layer' category for NBFCs. The move has reignited investor expectations that Tata Sons, the investment holding company of the Tata Group, may have to comply with regulatory requirements and list on the bourses. Tata Chemicals shares gained as much as 6.5 per cent to make an intraday high of ₹755 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Other than Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment Corporation and Tata Capital shares moved 4 per cent and 5.3 per cent higher to touch an intraday high of ₹696.60 and ₹373, respectively.

Gaurav Sharma, head of research at Globe Capital, said that the positive sentiment is visible across Tata Group stocks following the RBI's NBFC-related announcement. However, investors are still awaiting a clear growth trigger.

"The sentiment has turned positive for Tata Chemicals and other group stocks. But the Street is still waiting for a clearer roadmap because the matter is still pending. Any potential listing of Tata Sons will definitely serve as a positive catalyst, unlocking value across Tata Group companies," Sharma said.

Notably, Tata Chemicals holds a 3 per cent stake in Tata Sons, with investors anticipating that a potential listing of Tata Sons could lead to value unlocking. This makes Tata Chemicals sensitive to developments around a potential listing under the RBI's NBFC-Upper Layer (UL) rule. According to Tata Chemical's March 2026 shareholding pattern, Tata Sons owns a 31.9 per cent stake in the company.

According to the RBI, NBFCs having an asset size of ₹1 trillion and above will fall under the 'Upper Layer' category.

Tata Sons was first classified as an upper-layer NBFC in 2022 under the RBI’s scale-based regulation. It continues to qualify as an upper-layer NBFC because of its asset size.