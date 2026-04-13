Why did Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment rally up to 12% in weak market?

Tata Chemicals and Tata Investment Corporation shares gained up to 12 per cent in trade on BSE, after reports suggested the listing of parent company Tata Sons as a public company. At 2:19 PM, Tata Chemicals stocks pared some gains and were trading 4.34 per cent and Tata Investment was trading 8.64 per cent higher. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 76,891.56.

As of December 2025, Tata Sons held a 31.9 per cent stake in Tata Chemicals and 68.51 per cent in Tata Investment , making both stocks sensitive to any developments around a potential listing of the holding company.

The rally follows renewed calls from the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, a key minority shareholder in Tata Sons, for the conglomerate to go public. The SP Group, which owns 18.4 per cent in Tata Sons, reiterated that listing the holding company is critical to unlocking value for investors.

Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, chairman of the SP Group, said a public listing would represent a natural progression rather than merely a regulatory requirement. He argued that such a move would benefit over 120 million shareholders of listed Tata companies and create a more transparent and structured dividend stream for Tata Trusts, the group’s philanthropic arm.

Mistry also maintained that no compelling evidence has been presented to suggest that a listing would undermine the interests of Tata Trusts or limit their ability to carry out charitable activities.

The push for listing gains significance in light of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2022 classification of Tata Sons as an “upper-layer” non-banking financial company (NBFC). Under current regulations, such entities are required to list within three years of designation.

However, the proposal has faced resistance from Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder in Tata Sons, which has historically opposed a public listing due to concerns over potential dilution of control across the group’s listed entities.

The SP Group’s renewed appeal is seen as an attempt to increase pressure on regulators to enforce compliance with listing norms, potentially setting the stage for a major structural shift within the Tata Group.