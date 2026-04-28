Tata Chemicals up 9% on heavy volumes; board to mull dividend in Q4 results

Tata Chemicals share price today: Tata Chemicals shares surged nearly 9 per cent in intraday trade on the back of strong volumes, significantly outperforming the frontline Nifty 50 index. The stock opened on a flat note at ₹720, but soon witnessed strong buying interest, rallying to an intraday high of ₹788.

As of 12:10 PM, Tata Chemicals shares traded firmly in the green, quoting 7.4 per cent higher at ₹766 on the NSE. In contrast, the Nifty index showed a more subdued movement, down 0.15 per cent.

Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with 5.2 million 000 equity shares of the company changing hands on the NSE, significantly higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of 0.8 million shares.

On the BSE, Tata Chemicals shares were 7.7 per cent at ₹778.20, with a spurt in volume by more than 5.4 times.

Today is the second straight session when Tata Chemicals shares have moved northward, gaining more than 12 per cent in the period.

Over the past few years, Tata Chemicals shares have consistently underperformed the broader market. In the last one year, the stock has declined 7 per cent, compared with a 1.3 per cent drop in the Nifty 50 index

CHECK Q4 Results Today Tata Chemicals Q4 results date, dividend announcement Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals has announced that a board meeting is scheduled to take place on May 4 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Along with the results, the board will also take up a proposal to recommend a dividend payout for the shareholders. Gaurav Sharma, head of equity commodity at Globe Capital, said that the Q4 is expected to be another mixed bag for the chemicals sectors as it continues to grapple with existing set of challenges. On Tata Chemicals, he said that the two-day stellar rally in the Tata Group stock just before the results indicates that the company could report surprise numbers. "We have seen a very strong rally in Tata Chemicals over the last two days. Today's rally has taken the counter above the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), placed around ₹755, and the stock is now testing the 200-day exponential moving average as well. This is also an indication that there could be a positive surprise in Tata Chemicals' numbers," he said. Over the past two and three years, Tata Chemicals shares have corrected 30 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, whereas the Nifty 50 index has delivered gains of 7 per cent and 33 per cent during the same periods.Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals has announced that a board meeting is scheduled to take place on May 4 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Along with the results, the board will also take up a proposal to recommend a dividend payout for the shareholders.Gaurav Sharma, head of equity commodity at Globe Capital, said that the Q4 is expected to be another mixed bag for the chemicals sectors as it continues to grapple with existing set of challenges. On Tata Chemicals, he said that the two-day stellar rally in the Tata Group stock just before the results indicates that the company could report surprise numbers."We have seen a very strong rally in Tata Chemicals over the last two days. Today's rally has taken the counter above the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), placed around ₹755, and the stock is now testing the 200-day exponential moving average as well. This is also an indication that there could be a positive surprise in Tata Chemicals' numbers," he said.

In the third quarter (Q3FY26), Tata Chemicals had reported a wider consolidated net loss of ₹93 crore. The company had posted a net loss of ₹53 crores in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations in Q3 declined by 1.11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,550, compared with ₹3,590 crore in the same period of the previous year. Additionally, the company's board had in Q3 announced an investment of ₹515 crore for setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility for Iodised Vacuum Salt Dried (IVSD) at Valinokkam in Tamil Nadu. Tata Chemicals stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Tata Chemicals' stock price has witnessed a strong recovery from its March lows of around ₹580 and is currently approaching the earlier breakdown zone near ₹780. Technically, the stock has moved above its short-term 50 and 100-day simple moving averages on the daily charts, indicating improving momentum.

"If the price sustains above the ₹780–₹790 zone, it could pave the way for further upside towards the 200-day moving average, which is placed around ₹820. A decisive breakout above ₹820 may strengthen the bullish bias and may propel the price towards the long-term downward sloping trendline resistance near ₹880," said the analyst.