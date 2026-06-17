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Home / Markets / News / Tata Communications shares gain 3% on ₹400-cr commercial paper listing news

Tata Communications shares gain 3% on ₹400-cr commercial paper listing news

Tata Communications informed exchanges that it has issued and allotted commercial paper aggregating to ₹400 crore

Tata Communications

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

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Shares of Tata Communications, the Tata Group telecom and digital infrastructure services provider, were trading higher on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, after the company announced the listing of commercial paper worth ₹400 crore. 
Following the announcement, Tata Communications shares rose 2.73 per cent to ₹1,965.9 during intra-day trade on Wednesday. The stock, however, remains about 4 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹2,049.90, which it had touched on May 26, 2026, on the NSE, while still trading nearly 49 per cent above its 52-week low of ₹1,322.50 recorded earlier this year on April 2, 2026. 
Although the counter has pared its gains partially, it conitnue to trade higher. At 11:25 AM, shares of Tata Communications were trading at ₹1,940, up 1.38 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,913.60 on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark Nifty50 index was up 100 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 24,089. 
 
During the trading session, a combined ~0.5 million equity shares of Tata Communications—worth about ₹93 crore—changed hands on the NSE and BSE. At current market levels, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹55,210.20 crore.  READ | Volume buzzers: Yes Bank rallies 7%, hits 52-week high; IDBI Bank soars 12% 
In a regulatory filing, Tata Communications informed exchanges that it has issued and allotted commercial paper aggregating to ₹400 crore.   The issue was made on June 15, 2026, with a maturity date of September 11, 2026. The face value per security is ₹5,00,000, and the discount rate is 7.05 per cent per annum. The commercial paper carries ISIN INE151A14305 and was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India on June 16, 2026, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.  

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In a separate announcement, the company also informed exchanges that its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing or other audio-visual means. 
It is worth noting that Tata Communications shares are slated to trade ex-dividend later this week on Friday, June 19, 2026, following the company’s announcement of a dividend for its shareholders. 
As per information available on the exchanges, the Tata Communications board has recommended a dividend of ₹17.5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each (i.e., 175 per cent) for approval of members at the 40th AGM. The dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after Friday, July 10, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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