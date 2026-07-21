Tata Consumer Products Q1 preview: Revenue may grow 12%, PAT seen up 20%

Tata Consumer Products Q1 result preview: Tata Consumer Products will announce its Tata Consumer Products will announce its June quarter earnings (Q1FY27 results) on Friday (July 24), the company has informed exchanges via a filing.

Brokerages expect 11-12 per cent revenue growth in the quarter under preview, driven by strong volume growth in beverages, salt and international tea businesses. Analysts also see margin expansion and double-digit profit growth for the three months ended on June 30, 2026.

Analysts said that commentary on tea growth outlook, trajectory of growth businesses, scale-up of acquisitions (Capital Foods, Organic India) would be key monitorables.

On the bourses, Tata Consumer Products shares on Monday closed 0.30 per cent higher at ₹1,091.90 on NSE.

Yes Securities

Yes Securities expects India Beverages volume growth of 5 per cent Y-o-Y and Salt volume growth of 9 per cent to support overall revenue growth. The brokerage has pegged the company's consolidated revenue at ₹5,309 crore, up 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Gross margins are expected to improve by 40 bps Y-o-Y to 40.5 per cent, while Ebitda margins are estimated to improve by 60 bps Y-o-Y to 13.3 per cent. Consequently, Ebitda and PAT are expected to grow by 16.3 per cent to ₹706 crore and 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹379.2 crore, respectively.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects revenue to grow around 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,331.8 crore, led by growth across all segments. Ebitda for the quarter is pegged at ₹717.6 crore, while Ebitda margin is likely to expand to 13.5 per cent in 1QFY27 vs 12.7 per cent in 1QFY26.

As per MOFSL, the International tea business could deliver low double-digit growth in the quarter, while high double-digit growth is anticipated in the Salt business.

The brokerage sees a growth of 19.7 per cent Y-o-Y in PAT at ₹400.1 crore.

Systematix Research

Analysts at Systematix Research expect relatively better Y-o-Y operating profit margin (OPM) performance. The brokerage expects mid-single digit decline in India tea, with volume positive Y-o-Y. It expects high single-digit & double-digit growth across salt & Sampann foods, respectively.

Systematix sees mid-teens growth in international beverages and a strong rebound in ready-to-drink (RTD). Higher advertising and promotional (A&P) spends and operating costs, high-cost coffee inventory utilisation in the US could lead to Q-o-Q margin dip.

The brokerage sees Tata Consumer's Q1 revenue surging by 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹53,159 million, while Ebitda may increase by 18.3 per cent annually to ₹7,180 million. Ebitda margin is seen expanding by 81 bp to 13.5 per cent, and PAT may come in at ₹2,958 million, up 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y.

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