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Home / Markets / News / Tata Consumer Products Q1 preview: Revenue may grow 12%, PAT seen up 20%

Tata Consumer Products Q1 preview: Revenue may grow 12%, PAT seen up 20%

Tata Consumer Products Q1 result preview: Brokerages expect 11-12 per cent revenue growth in the quarter under preview, driven by strong volume growth in beverages, salt and international tea business

Tata Consumer Products Q1 result preview

Tata Consumer Products Q1 preview: Revenue may grow 12%, PAT seen up 20%

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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Tata Consumer Products Q1 result preview: Tata Consumer Products will announce its June quarter earnings (Q1FY27 results) on Friday (July 24), the company has informed exchanges via a filing.
 
Brokerages expect 11-12 per cent revenue growth in the quarter under preview, driven by strong volume growth in beverages, salt and international tea businesses. Analysts also see margin expansion and double-digit profit growth for the three months ended on June 30, 2026. 
 
Analysts said that commentary on tea growth outlook, trajectory of growth businesses, scale-up of acquisitions (Capital Foods, Organic India) would be key monitorables.
 
On the bourses, Tata Consumer Products shares on Monday closed 0.30 per cent higher at ₹1,091.90 on NSE. 
 
 
Yes Securities

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Yes Securities expects India Beverages volume growth of 5 per cent Y-o-Y and Salt volume growth of 9 per cent to support overall revenue growth. The brokerage has pegged the company's consolidated revenue at ₹5,309 crore, up 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
Gross margins are expected to improve by 40 bps Y-o-Y to 40.5 per cent, while Ebitda margins are estimated to improve by 60 bps Y-o-Y to 13.3 per cent. Consequently, Ebitda and PAT are expected to grow by 16.3 per cent to ₹706 crore and 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹379.2 crore, respectively. 
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects revenue to grow around 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,331.8 crore, led by growth across all segments. Ebitda for the quarter is pegged at ₹717.6 crore, while Ebitda margin is likely to expand to 13.5 per cent in 1QFY27 vs 12.7 per cent in 1QFY26. 
 
As per MOFSL, the International tea business could deliver low double-digit growth in the quarter, while high double-digit growth is anticipated in the Salt business.
 
The brokerage sees a growth of 19.7 per cent Y-o-Y in PAT at ₹400.1 crore.
 
Systematix Research
 
Analysts at Systematix Research expect relatively better Y-o-Y operating profit margin (OPM) performance. The brokerage expects mid-single digit decline in India tea, with volume positive Y-o-Y. It expects high single-digit & double-digit growth across salt & Sampann foods, respectively.
 
Systematix sees mid-teens growth in international beverages and a strong rebound in ready-to-drink (RTD). Higher advertising and promotional (A&P) spends and operating costs, high-cost coffee inventory utilisation in the US could lead to Q-o-Q margin dip.
 
The brokerage sees Tata Consumer's Q1 revenue surging by 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹53,159 million, while Ebitda may increase by 18.3 per cent annually to ₹7,180 million. Ebitda margin is seen expanding by 81 bp to 13.5 per cent, and PAT may come in at ₹2,958 million, up 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
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Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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