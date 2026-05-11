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Home / Markets / News / Tata Consumer jumps 6.5% to hit 52-wk high; Motilal Oswal sees 19% upside

Tata Consumer jumps 6.5% to hit 52-wk high; Motilal Oswal sees 19% upside

Tata Consumer Products outperformed the markets in today's trade and emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty was down 1.08 per cent.

Tata Consumer Products share price today

Tata Consumer Products hits 52-wk high after Q4 results

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

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Tata Consumer Products share price today: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) shares defied broader market weakness today, surging more than 6.5 per cent in intraday trade on the back of stellar Q4FY26 results. The Tata Group stock opened with a gain of around 2 per cent at ₹1,202.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a new 52-week high of ₹1,253.60.
 
As of 11:20 AM, the FMCG counter was trading firmly in the green, though it had pared some gains to quote at ₹1,219, up 3.65 per cent.
 
Tata Consumer Products outperformed the markets in today’s trade and emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty was down 1.08 per cent.
 
 
A total of 9.3 million shares of the company had changed hands by the same time, according to NSE data.
 
Tata Consumer Products Q4 result  Last Friday, Tata Consumer Products reported a 21.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹424.02 crore in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), led by volume growth from domestic business. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹348.72 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

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The Tata Group's FMCG arm reported 18 per cent Y-o-Y rise a revenue from operations to ₹5,433.62 crore in Q4FY26. It was at ₹4,608.22 crore in the year-ago period.
 
In the March 2026 quarter, Tata Consumer Products said that the overall branded business went up 14.9 per cent to ₹4,746 crore. It was at ₹4,130.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
 
For the entire FY26, Tata Consumer Products' profit surged 20.17 per cent to ₹1,546.8 crore. The total consolidated income rose 14.84 per cent to ₹20,455.18 crore.
 
Tata Consumer Products share price target 
 
Post quarterly results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of ₹1,450. The target implies an upside of 19 per cent from the CMP.
 
The brokerage has said that Tata Consumer Products' operating performance was above the estimates, saying the growth momentum is picking up with margin expansion.   Analysts said that they are maintaining FY27/FY28 earnings estimates for the FMCG company and expect the firm to report a healthy overall growth momentum going forward. They said that the India beverages business is expected to witness a gradual margin recovery, aided by stable tea prices. The India foods segment is likely to continue delivering strong growth, led by Tata Sampann, expansion in the salt portfolio, and premium offerings. 
 
Its international business profitability, the brokerage said, is also likely to improve with the normalisation of coffee costs and continued scale-up in Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages. Capital Foods, Organic India, and health & wellness categories are expected to further support revenue growth and margin expansion over the medium term. 
"We expect Tata Consumer Products' growth momentum to further strengthen, driven by improving GTM execution, rising traction in quick commerce/e-commerce, and continued scale-up in high-growth businesses such as Tata Sampann, RTD beverages, Capital Foods, and Organic India. The company’s operating margin is expected to expand over the years with easing coffee costs, benign tea prices, portfolio premiumisation, innovation-led launches, and increasing contribution from higher-margin growth businesses and health & wellness categories," analysts noted.  The brokerage estimates Tata Consumer Products to clock a CAGR of 10 per cent, 15 per cent, and 19 per cent in revenue, Ebitda, and PAT, respectively, during FY26-28.  Tata Consumer Products dividend 
 
Meanwhile, the board of Tata Consumer Products has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of Re 1 each (1,000 per cent) for FY 2025-26.  "The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹1 each (1000%) for FY 2025-26. The Dividend, if declared by the Shareholders at the ensuing 63rd Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) on or after June 15, 2026," the company said in a filing.   =============
  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
   

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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