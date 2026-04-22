Tata Elxsi falls 5% after Q4 results; brokerages stay cautious: Here's why

Tata Elxsi share price: Shares of Tata Elxsi, Tata Group's design and technology services company, fell around 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹4,418 on the National Stock Exchange, after the company reported its March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Around 11:15 AM, Tata Elxsi's share price was trading 4.80 per cent higher at ₹4,427.60, compared to the previous session's close of ₹4,650.70 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,426.25 levels, down by 150.35 points or 0.61 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹27,584.97 crore. The stock has plunged around 35 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹6,735 touched on June 10, 2025.

Tata Elxsi Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, the company's profit after tax grew 27.8 per cent to ₹220.4 crore, compared to ₹172.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Elxsi reported revenue from operations of ₹993.8 crore, up 9.4 per cent from ₹908.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹244.6 crore as against ₹207.7 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded to 24.6 per cent from 22.9 per cent.

The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹75 crore per share, a rate of 750 per cent from the face value of ₹10, for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Manoj Raghavan, chief executive officer and managing director at Tata Elxsi, said the company reported steady operating performance in Q4FY26 with healthy margins, while FY26 also reflected consistent growth and profitability on a sequential basis.

The company's media and communications business grew, driven by deal ramp-ups, a strategic AdTech win and a Tier 1 US Telco deal, along with a large multi-year OEM engagement. In transportation, it secured key multi-year wins in APAC and the US, with OEMs now contributing a significant share of segment revenue.

"During the quarter, we launched an Offshore Development Centre for Terumo, the Japanese MedTech leader, to accelerate innovation and development of cardiac and vascular medical devices," he said.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE "We closed the financial year with a consistent performance, reflecting improved execution, disciplined cost management, and continued confidence from our global customers," Raghavan added.

Brokerages on Tata Elxsi

According to PL Capital, the company’s revenue growth of 0.9 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency missed estimates due to delayed deal closures in the Healthcare vertical, which declined 13.7 per cent Q-o-Q. Media & Communications supported growth, while Transportation remained muted, though improving OEM mix (77 per cent) should support steady performance ahead.

The brokerage noted that spending patterns in M&C and H&L remain sporadic, with near-term M&C aided by execution of a large deal, while underlying demand stays weak amid consolidation and M&A activity. Margins exceeded estimates by 120 basis points Q-o-Q on better utilisation, with scope to improve further through automation and AI.

PL Capital expects constant currency revenue growth of 6 per cent and 10 per cent Y-o-Y for FY27E and FY28E, respectively (revised down from 8.4 per cent and 11.4 per cent earlier). It has assigned a 30x P/E multiple to FY28E EPS, arriving at a target price of ₹4,800, and has downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

According to SBI Securities, at the current market price, the stock trades at 33.4x and 29.1x P/E based on FY27E and FY28E Bloomberg consensus earnings, respectively.

While the company reported sequential and yearly growth in Q4FY26, its full-year performance fell short of earlier expectations. The Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical remains under pressure, with a 13.1 per cent Q-o-Q decline due to deferral of two key deals, the brokerage said.

Overall, FY26 was a challenging year, though management remains cautiously optimistic on FY27. The brokerage believes downside risks are limited at current valuations, and any meaningful correction could present an attractive long-term entry opportunity. =============== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.