Tata Elxsi shares up 5% in trade; check what's aiding this Tata Group stock

Tata Elxsi Share Price: Shares of Tata Elxsi were in high demand on the bourses on Friday after the Tata Group’s global design and technology services company announced the launch of a Global Offshore Development Center (ODC) for Terumo Corporation. Following the announcement, the Tata Group company’s share price climbed 5.29 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹4,253.30 per share on the Shares of Tata Elxsi were in high demand on the bourses on Friday after the Tata Group’s global design and technology services company announced the launch of a Global Offshore Development Center (ODC) for Terumo Corporation. Following the announcement, the Tata Group company’s share price climbed 5.29 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹4,253.30 per share on the NSE

Though the company’s shares have trimmed the gains partially, they continue to trade higher on the bourses. At 11:14 AM on Friday, Tata Elxsi shares were trading with gains of 4.81 per cent at ₹4,233.70 per share against its previous close of ₹4,111.75 per share on the NSE . The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 23,284, up 282 points or 1.23 per cent.

A combined total of 0.26 million equity shares of Tata Elxsi, estimated to be worth ₹111 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE so far during today’s trading session.

ALSO READ: BHEL rallies 5%, Tata Power hits 52-week high; what's driving power stocks? The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹26,332.18 crore on the NSE. Tata Elxsi shares have a 52-week range of ₹6,735–₹4,021.60 per share on the NSE.

Tata Elxsi launches Global Offshore Development Center (ODC)

The northward movement in the Tata Elxsi share price came after the company announced that it has inaugurated the ‘Terumo–Tata Elxsi Offshore Development Center’. This dedicated center will support the development of Terumo’s cardiac and vascular solutions, strengthening engineering and innovation capabilities while enabling continuous lifecycle support across international markets.

ALSO READ: Maruti, Tata Motors, M&M, Bajaj Auto: CLSA decodes strategy for auto stocks "The center brings together multidisciplinary teams, with Tata Elxsi’s expertise in design, engineering, verification, regulatory compliance, and localisation, along with the thoughtful application of AI, GenAI, and digital capabilities in software engineering. This enables faster development and regional adaptation while addressing the growing demand for patient-centric medical devices with improved cost efficiency and product differentiation," the company said in a release.

The collaboration, Tata Elxsi said, advances the reliability and performance of cardiac and vascular technologies, supporting their global availability and helping ensure they meet industry standards and the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.