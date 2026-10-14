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Home / Markets / News / Tata Elxsi shares gain over 7% after Q2 results; brokerages remain split

Tata Elxsi shares gain over 7% after Q2 results; brokerages remain split

Tata Elxsi reported a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter. The company's net profit for the quarter ended September stood at ₹170 crore.

Tata Elxsi shares gain over 7% after Q2 results; brokerages remain split

Tata Elxsi shares gain over 7% after Q2 results; brokerages remain split

Heena Ojha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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Tata Elxsi Q2 results review: Tata Elxsi reported its Q2FY27 results after market hours on Tuesday, delivering strong performance for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27). 
 
Subsequently, the IT company's counter gained on Tuesday. At 9:17 AM, Tata Elxsi share price was trading 7.01 per cent lower at ₹3,666.90 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.12 per cent at 22,694.65. In intraday trade, the stock gained 7.08 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹3,669 per share.
 
Tata Elxsi Q2 results highlights:
 
  • Tata Elxsi reported a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter. The company’s net profit for the quarter ended September stood at ₹170 crore, compared with ₹155 crore in the same period last year.
  • Total income from operations, including other income, increased 13 per cent to ₹1,090 crore, compared with ₹967 crore a year earlier.  Other income fell to ₹35 crore from ₹49 crore.
  • The company’s revenue from operations gained 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,056 crore from ₹918 crore from the comparable period a year ago.
 
Brokerages’ view on Tata Elxsi Q2 results
 
 
Nirmal Bang

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The brokerage noted that Tata Elxsi expects H2 to be better than H1, supported by continued growth in transportation, media & communications, and healthcare & life sciences. Management remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of the healthcare vertical and expects growth to improve following the recent trough. However, the recovery remains dependent on deal ramp-ups and closures, while softness in the European automotive market continues to pose a risk to growth visibility.
 
Nirmal Bang added that the company secured multiple strategic deals during the quarter, including a GenAI-powered multilingual virtual assistant for a global technology leader and an AI-powered enterprise knowledge graph platform for a global media and entertainment company. The company also made an early-stage strategic investment in KAVIA AI to strengthen its capabilities in AI-driven software engineering. While these developments reinforce Tata Elxsi's positioning in AI-led product engineering, the revenue contribution and pace of monetisation remain key monitorables.
 
The brokerage added that Tata Elxsi delivered a sequential recovery in Q2FY27, with revenue growing 2.3 per cent q-o-q and 7.8 per cent y-o-y on a CC basis, supported by broad-based growth across its key verticals.
 
“We reiterate our ‘Hold’ rating on Tata Elxsi, valuing it at an unchanged 25 times blended EPS of ₹153, translating into a target price of ₹3,825,” it said.
 
Capital 360 One
 
The brokerage noted that Tata Elxsi reported a strong performance in 2QFY27, with both revenue and margins ahead of estimates. Revenue growth of 2.3 per cent q-o-q cc was broad based across verticals, with the key transportation vertical seeing 2 per cent growth, largely aided by growth in the US and India, even as uncertainty persists in Europe. 
 
Despite wage hikes, EBIT margin expanded 70 bps q-o-q to 19.7 per cent, aided by currency tailwinds, operating leverage and lack of one-offs. Management believes that momentum should persist in the near-term with the exception of European transportation, the brokerage added.
 
While Q2 results were positive, considering heightened macro uncertainty, “we remain circumspect and await more consistent delivery before turning constructive on the stock,” 360 One Capital noted. 
 
“We also believe the margin improvement trajectory will be gradual and remain meaningfully below consensus estimates,” the brokerage further added. 
 
360 ONE Capital maintains a ‘Sell’ rating on Tata Elxsi, with a revised target price of ₹2,840, up from ₹2,780 earlier. The brokerage values the stock at 20 times its estimated September 2028 earnings per share, while the stock trades at 25.6 times and 22.8 times its estimated FY28 and FY29 earnings, respectively.
    
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST