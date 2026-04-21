Tata Group's Nelco shares jump 13% on Q4 profit turnaround, revenue up 17%

Shares of Nelco, a Tata Group satellite communication company, surged over 13 per cent to hit a high of ₹767.25 on the BSE after the company posted a strong rebound in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Around 10:50 AM, Nelco's share price was trading 9.32 per cent higher at ₹738, compared to the previous session's close of ₹675.15 on the BSE. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was quoting at 79,102.75 levels, up by 582.45 points or 0.74 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,683 crore. The stock has recovered nearly 52 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹502.4 touched on March 30, 2026. The stock has recorded its biggest single-day gain since December 2024.

Nelco Q4 results highlights

In the Q4FY26, Nelco posted a net profit of ₹1.1 crore , marking a turnaround from a net loss of ₹4.04 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹79.2 crore, up from ₹67.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, for the full FY26, the company's net profit declined 65 per cent to ₹3.32 crore, compared to ₹9.53 crore in FY25. Annual revenue increased marginally to ₹306.60 crore, as against ₹304.87 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share, a rate of 10 per cent, on equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Nelco has demonstrated a significant turnaround in performance, showing profitability on both a quarterly and yearly basis. This has led to a sharp uptick in stock price despite lower trading volumes.

"Given its strong pedigree within the Tata Group and reports of potential subsidiary consolidation, existing investors may choose to hold their positions. However, it's important to note that Nelco operates in a cyclical business, making the stock most suitable for those with a higher risk appetite," he said. ========== (Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)