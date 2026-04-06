Trent share price today: The Tata Group firm, Trent, which runs youth-focused fashion chains Zudio and Westside, was in high demand in an otherwise weak market on Monday, April 6, after the The Tata Group firm, Trent, which runs youth-focused fashion chains Zudio and Westside, was in high demand in an otherwise weak market on Monday, April 6, after the company announced the business update for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) . Following the update, the company's share price climbed 5.86 per cent to ₹3,759.00 per share during early trade on Monday.

Though the counter has pared the gains partially, it continues to trade higher on the bourses. At 09:50 AM on Monday, Trent shares were quoted exchanging hands at ₹3,727.80 per share, reflecting a gain of 5 per cent from its previous close of ₹3,550.60 per share on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, was quoted at 22,574, down 138 points or 0.61 per cent.

So far during today’s trading session, a consolidated total of 1.4 million equity shares of Trent, estimated to be of value ₹527 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE, and BSE. The company's market capitalisation today is ₹1,32,458.18 crore.

READ | Wipro rises 3% on 8-year strategic deal worth over $1 bn from Olam Group Trent shares have a 52-week range of ₹6,261 - 3,275.50 per share on the NSE.

Trent announces update on Q4FY26

Trent's standalone revenue from operations (excluding GST) clocked a jump of 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,106 crore in the fourth quarter of the year 2025-26 (Q4FY26) from ₹4,937 crore reported in Q4FY25. This was faster than the previous two quarters when the fast-fashion retailer reported its slowest growth in four years.

According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, the revenue from sale of merchandise (excluding other operating income) grew by 21 per cent, and 19 per cent during the quarter and the year ended March 2026, respectively. "The standalone revenue given above is subject to audit by the statutory auditors of the Company," said the company in an exchange filing.

As of March 31, Trent has a portfolio of 1,286 stores, including 300 Westside, 963 Zudio (including 6 in the UAE), and 23 stores across other lifestyle concepts. The company also plans to open more stores in smaller cities and towns in the world's most populous country, betting on demand growth outside the key metro markets.

Technical view

Trent stock has been in a prolonged corrective phase, correcting more than 50 percent from its all-time high. Last week, it touched a two-year low of ₹3,275 levels and saw some recovery towards the end of the week.

According to Harish Jujarey, AVP, head of technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, the bounce appears to be a relief rally, as momentum indicators like RSI had slipped into the oversold zone. "The broader trend remains weak, with the stock still in a lower top - lower bottom structure. As per the falling trend channel, resistance is placed around ₹3,925, which also coincides with the 20 DMA," said Jujarey.

A sustained move above ₹3,925, he believes, could lead to further recovery towards ₹4,100 and then ₹4,200 levels.