Tata group stocks surge up to 14% as N Chandrasekaran gets 5-year extension
Tata Sons board approved extension of N Chandrasekaran's term as the executive chairman for another 5 years.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Tata group stocks rallied up to 14 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day day trade backed by heavy volume amid reports that Tata Sons board cleared listing of the company and approved an extension of N Chandrasekaran term as Tata Sons chairman for another five years. According to reports, Tata Sons board has cleared listing of the company and five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata was out voted by others in the board, Business Standard has learnt. READ MORE Among individual stocks, Tata Chemicals soared 14 per cent to ₹831 on the BSE in intra-day deals. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 9.73 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past three trading days, the market price of Tata Chemicals surged 36 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its non-banking finance company (NBFC) licence, which will force a public listing of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group. In a letter dated September 11, 2026, the RBI said that Tata Sons’ application to be exempted from the core investment company category had been rejected, making public listing mandatory for the company, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT Among the other Tata group stocks, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Tata Investment Corporation rallied 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle, Tata Power Company and Tata Steel were up in the range of 3 per cent to 6 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 74,396 at 03:05 PM.
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Topics : Tata group stocks
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 3:26 PM IST