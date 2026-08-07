Tata Investment Corporation share price rises 7% after Q1 results

Tata Investment Corporation shares are in focus today after the company announced its June quarter results (Q1FY27).

The Tata group stock opened 4.4 per cent higher at ₹672.30 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹713.45, up 7 per cent from the previous close.

As of 11:20 AM, the stock was trading 4.3 per cent higher at ₹697, with more than 2.6 million shares changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading 65 points, or 0.26 per cent, lower at 24,570.

Friday’s gains in Tata Investment came after two consecutive sessions of declines.

Tata Investment is an NBFC promoted by Tata Sons. For the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), the company reported a net profit of ₹143.5 crore, down 2 per cent Y-o-Y. The company had earned a net profit of ₹146.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations surged by 4.5 per cent to ₹151.66 crore in the quarter under review from ₹145.46 crore logged in the corresponding period a year ago. Its dividend income in the quarter grew by around 25 per cent to ₹113.3 crore.

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said that Tata Investment has moved up but is still negotiating with its 200-day moving average, which is placed around ₹700. Any move beyond ₹700 can take the stock higher towards ₹750.

"There has been a breakout on the weekly chart from the falling trend line. The stock may attract more buying interest if it continues to trade above ₹675 on a weekly closing basis. Overall, its structure looks positive in the near term, so one can hold the position,” he said.