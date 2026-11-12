Tata Motors CV share price gains 4%, up for 4th straight day; here's why

Tata Motors share price movement

Tata Motors commercial vehicle (CV) share price extended its upward movement, gaining 4 per cent at ₹464.20 on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals as the CV industry recorded strong growth in January–October 2026, driven by robust demand for heavy trucks and electric CVs.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the Tata Group company rallied 6.4 per cent. It quoted higher for the fourth straight trading day, surging 9 per cent during the period. Tata Motors CV stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹508.95 on February 27, 2026.

What’s driving Tata Motors CV share price?

According to reports, the CV industry recorded a strong growth in January–October 2026, driven by robust demand for heavy trucks and electric CVs, while bus sales remained relatively subdued.

Goods carrier registrations increased 21.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 9.05 lakh units, while bus registrations grew just 1.8 per cent to 1.13 lakh units. Electric CV registrations surged 163.2 per cent YoY to 4,942 units in October, accounting for 4.29 per cent of total CV retail sales. Heavy CV registrations rose 28.95 per cent to 36,879 units, while medium CV registrations increased 21.16 per cent to 9,042 units.

Among manufacturers, Tata Motors maintained its leadership in the electric CV segment with 29,914 registrations, while Ashok Leyland led the heavy CV segment with 34.67 per cent market share.

Overall, the industry outlook remains positive, supported by infrastructure spending, mining activity and freight movement, although recovery in bus demand continues to lag, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, reports state that Tata Motors CV has partnered with battery lifecycle management firm Finzo EV Solutions to offer customised financing solutions to its electric Small Commercial Vehicle and Pickup customers (SCVPU).

Under the partnership, customers will benefit from quick loan disbursements, flexible repayment options and a 25 per cent assured buyback guarantee. The initiative aims to address financing barriers and protect customers' long-term interests, the report added.

Further, despite continued raw material cost pressures, Tata Motors CV’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin remained stable sequentially in the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), supported by calibrated price hikes and favourable operating leverage.

Against a high base, the management expects volume growth of high single-digits to low double-digits in Q3FY27. Commodity inflation is likely to remain a headwind, although its pace may moderate, with management indicating a 150–200 bps impact on margins in Q3FY27, compared with a 590 bps commodity inflation impact in Q2FY27. The company will continue to balance pricing actions with demand momentum to mitigate cost pressures. Management expects the Iveco transaction to conclude as scheduled, analysts at Systematix Institutional Research said in the result update.

Following the in-line Q2FY27 performance, the brokerage firm retained its revenue and EBITDA estimates while raising adjusted profit after tax estimates by 4.8 per cent/4.3 per cent for FY27E/FY28E, respectively, factoring in higher-than-expected other income. Analysts maintain a 'Buy' rating with an unchanged SOTP-based target price of ₹502. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.