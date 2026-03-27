Tata Motors PV falls 5%, hits 52-week low as JLR halts production in UK

Tata Motors PV share price today: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) shares declined sharply on Friday after reports indicated that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has temporarily halted production at its Solihull plant in the UK.

The stock opened nearly 2 per cent lower at ₹312.50 and extended losses to hit a 52-week low of ₹301.50, down 5.3 per cent.

CATCH INDIAN STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE As of 10:30 AM, Tata Motors PV shares were trading around ₹305.65, down around 4 per cent, with nearly 8 million shares exchanged on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The decline comes after two consecutive sessions of gains, during which the counter surged as much as 4.5 per cent.

Tata Motors PV shares emerged as the top laggard in the Nifty Auto index , which slipped around 3 per cent due to broader selling in the auto stock.

Notably, JLR, the premium luxury vehicle arm of Tata Motors, has temporarily halted ​production on some of ‌its car lines at its Solihull plant in ​Britain, citing a ​parts issue involving a supplier.

The pause will last for less than two weeks, ​as the period ​includes a pre-scheduled shutdown for the ‌Easter holidays, said a Reuters report.

TMPV stock strategy by analyst

READ | IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel Harish Jujarey, AVP, head, technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that TMPV has been in a corrective phase for a long time, since August 2024. The stock earlier took support near ₹325, which was also the 2022 swing high and then remained in a consolidation range for almost a year.

In the first week of March 2026, it broke below this support, indicating fresh weakness. Now, the stock is gradually moving towards the next key support around ₹297, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally from 39 (2020 low) to 714 (post-demerger high).