Tata Motors PV falls nearly 6% after weak Q1; Jefferies flags JLR headwinds

Tata Motors PV Q1 results review: Tata Motors PV reported its Q1FY27 results after market hours on Thursday, delivering weak performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27). The automaker major's earnings came under pressure due to underperformance in its JLR segment.

TMPV’s counter came under pressure on Friday. At 9:18 AM, the share was trading 4.33 per cent lower at ₹334.65 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.29 per cent at 24,324.30. In intraday trade, the stock declined 5.7 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹329 per share.

Tata Motors PV Q1FY27 results highlights

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a 78.54 per cent decline in net profit to ₹859 crore in the June quarter amid supply chain headwinds and persistent commodity pressure. The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,003 crore in Q1FY26.

Total revenue from operations for the reporting quarter, however, rose 9 per cent year-on-year to ₹95,799 crore from ₹87,677 crore in the first quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

JLR wholesales dropped 9.2 per cent year-on-year on account of temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a key component supplier, the West Asia conflict and the planned Jaguar wind-down.

The domestic business delivered a strong revenue growth of 65 per cent YoY. However, elevated commodities and Forex moderated improvement in margins.

Tata Motors PV volumes grew 46 per cent Y-o-Y, outperforming the industry, while EV volumes grew by 112 per cent Y-o-Y.

Brokerages on Tata Motors PV Q1FY27 result

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

MOFSL noted that Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles adjusted PAT came in at ₹11.4 billion in 1QFY27 compared to its estimated loss of ₹1.2 billion, on the back of a better-than-expected performance in JLR. While JLR margins were better than expected, they still remained under pressure due to a sharp rise in VME cost.

Despite strong volume growth, India business margins remained largely stable Y-o-Y, which was disappointing. Even net consolidated automotive debt increased to ₹422 billion from ₹ 307 billion Q-o-Q, fully attributable to JLR, the brokerage noted.

“On account of the better-than-expected JLR performance in 1Q, we raise our FY27 EPS estimate by 12 per cent. However, given the multiple headwinds ahead, we refrain from changing our FY28 estimates materially at this stage,” MOFSL said.

MOFSL has maintained its “Sell” rating on Tata Motors PV and set a target price of ₹310 per share.

Jefferies

Jefferies noted that it sees multiple headwinds at JLR, including increased competition, high discounts & warranty cost, and elevated CWIP (capital work & product development in progress), while key models are starting to age. Regional disparities in EV adoption are also posing headwinds, requiring the company to adjust its EV-centric product strategy to incorporate ICE/hybrids. India PV is performing well, but is unlikely to offset the JLR drag.

The brokerage, however, also noted that the company is gainig market share in India. “The GST cut in Sep-2025 lifted passenger vehicle demand growth from just 4 per cent in 1HFY26 to 21 per cent in 2HFY26.” It further added that despite the Middle East war and oil price concerns, registration growth has remained strong at 27 per cent in FYTD. We expect the industry to grow 12 per cent in FY27 and at 8 per cent CAGR over FY27-29E. Tata's market share has improved from 5 per cent in FY16 to 13-14 per cent in FY23-FY26 (1QFY27: 15 per cent), and its new SUV Sierra is getting a good response.

The brokerage maintained an “Underperform” rating on TMPV with a ₹300 target price, implying a 12.5 per cent potential downside on the stock.

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