Tata Motors PV Q4 preview: Mixed outlook as PV momentum meets JLR headwinds

Tata Motors PV Q4 results preview: Tata Group’s passenger vehicles arm is likely to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26) on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The company will also consider and recommend to shareholders the declaration of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for FY26. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect While Kotak Institutional Equities sees pressure on consolidated performance due to softer demand in key global markets and operating deleverage, HDFC Securities expects a sequential recovery in margins driven by improved operating leverage and a better product mix in the domestic PV segment, supported by model ramp-ups such as the Sierra. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect Tata Motors’s passenger vehicle (PV) business to deliver a mixed performance in Q4FY26, with domestic PV operations showing strong growth while overall profitability remains influenced by weakness in JLR volumes and margins.While Kotak Institutional Equities sees pressure on consolidated performance due to softer demand in key global markets and operating deleverage, HDFC Securities expects a sequential recovery in margins driven by improved operating leverage and a better product mix in the domestic PV segment, supported by model ramp-ups such as the Sierra. Tata Group’s passenger vehicles arm is likely to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26) on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The company will also consider and recommend to shareholders the declaration of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for FY26.

At 09:27 AM on Wednesday, May 13, Tata Motors PV shares were trading 0.18 per cent higher at ₹337.55 apiece on the NSE.

Meanwhile, here’s what brokerages expect from Tata Motors PV in Q4FY26:

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE)

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect JLR volumes (excluding China JV) to decline 15 per cent Y-o-Y, led by weakness in China, the US, and UK markets. Overall, the brokerage expects revenues (excluding China JV) to decline 3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26 due to lower volumes. Analysts further expect ASPs to increase 10–11 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by richer model mix, partly offset by higher discounts.

“We expect reported Ebitda margin to decline by 380 bps Y-o-Y to 11.5 per cent driven by (1) negative operating leverage, (2) higher tariffs pertaining to US sales and (3) adverse FX (GBP appreciation versus USD), partly offset by richer product mix. Overall, we expect JLR EBIT margin to come in at 6.8 per cent in Q4FY26 (-390 bps Y-o-Y),” said the analysts at KIE in a preview report.

Estimates: Net sales at ₹1,115,35.1 crore (up 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹983,770 crore in Q4FY25); Ebitda at ₹11,944.8 crore (down 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹14,129 crore in Q4FY25); Adjusted profit after tax (APAT) at ₹5,891.4 crore (down 18.9 per cent from ₹7,260.8 crore).

HDFC Securities

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities expects JLR EBIT margin to recover Q-o-Q to 4.0 per cent, mainly due to better operating leverage as the company replenished dealer stocks after production ramped up following the earlier shutdown caused by the cyber incident. PV Ebitda margin is expected to improve 40 bps QoQ to 4.7 per cent on operating leverage and better mix, aided by the ramp-up of the ‘Sierra’ model.

The brokerage further estimates domestic PV business revenues to increase 47 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, led by (1) 37 per cent Y-o-Y increase in volumes and (2) 7–8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in ASPs driven by a richer product mix.

“Overall, we expect Ebitda margin to increase by 60 bps QoQ driven by operating leverage benefits, partly offset by commodity headwinds and higher ad spends,” the brokerage said in its preview report.

Estimates: HDFC Securities expects net sales at ₹110438.9 crore. The brokerage expects the company to report a PAT of ₹39,044 crore in Q4FY26.

JM Financial

JM Financial , meanhwile, expects net sales at ₹11,04,98.7 crore, up 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda is seen declining 38.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,625.8 crore, while the brokerage expects the company’s net income to decline 65.9 per cent to ₹2,559.7 crore

(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)

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