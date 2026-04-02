Tata Motors PV down 35% from 52-week high; Geojit says Buy for 15% upside

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price today: Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) slipped over 2 per cent in Thursday’s trading, tracking a broader decline in the Nifty Auto index. The stock opened around 1 per cent lower at ₹298 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its losses, hitting an intraday low of ₹295.75. As of 10:15 AM, Tata Motors shares were quoting at ₹296.60 with nearly 2 million equities changing hands. Today's drop comes amid overall market weakness, with the benchmark Nifty 50 down 460 points, or 2.05 per cent, at 22,215 amid rising geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump's warning of intensified military actions against Iran. Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) slipped over 2 per cent in Thursday’s trading, tracking a broader decline in the Nifty Auto index. The stock opened around 1 per cent lower at ₹298 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its losses, hitting an intraday low of ₹295.75.As of 10:15 AM, Tata Motors shares were quoting at ₹296.60 with nearly 2 million equities changing hands.Today's drop comes amid overall market weakness, with the benchmark Nifty 50 down 460 points, or 2.05 per cent, at 22,215 amid rising geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump's warning of intensified military actions against Iran. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. Currently, the stock trades over 35 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹459.67. In the last one year, the Tata stock has slumped 28 per cent as against 5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

TMPV sales March 2026 Meanwhile, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has reported a 29 per cent rise in total sales at 66,971 units in March 2026 as compared to 51,872 units in the same month last year.

In the domestic market, the passenger vehicle sales stood at 66,192 units as compared to 51,616 units in the same month last year, showing a growth of 28 per cent. The company said that its international business PV sales jumped over three-fold at 779 units last month as against 256 units in March 2025.

TMPV said that its total electric vehicle sales last month stood at 9,494 units as against 5,353 units in the year-ago period, up 77 per cent.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price target

Domestic brokerage firm Geojit Investments has assigned 'Buy' rating on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares, with a target price of ₹341. The target price implies an upside of 15 per cent from the CMP.

Geojit said that TMPV has delivered resilient financial performance in the quarter, despite production disruptions and adverse realisations. The management has highlighted improving retail momentum, supported by strong brand recall across premium nameplates and resurgence in domestic demand following GST rate rationalisation.

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Additionally, the pricing actions and recent launches are likely to aid margin improvement for the company, while electrification remains a structural focus backed by localisation gains and policy-linked incentives.

"The outlook for the stock remains optimistic, led by strong pricing power and opportunities in electrification," Geojit said.

The brokerage highlighted that the ongoing West Asia crisis remains a significant concern and could impact the company’s input costs.