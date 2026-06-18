TMPV shares rise day after 8% rout; analysts divided post JLR investor day

TMPV share price today: Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) gained marginally in trade on Thursday, a day after the counter crashed more than 8 per cent following Jaguar Land Rover’s investor day presentation. TMPV shares opened in the green at ₹363.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a high of ₹366.26 in morning deals.

On Wednesday, TMPV shares logged their sharpest intra-day decline, down more than 10 per cent, since the spin-off of commercial vehicle (CV) business in October 2025. It was also the top loser on the Nifty 50.

TMPV shares have remained flat on 2026 so far, compared with a 7.7 per cent decline in the Nifty 5 index. In past one year, the Tata Group stock has corrected more than 45 per cent as against a 2.8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Notably, JLR, a part of Tata Motors, said that it is targeting medium-term double-digit revenue growth and increase focus on the North America market. The company also reconfirms its existing five-year commitment to invest £18bn in future technologies, vehicle platforms and transformation by FY29 (starting FY24), as it drives growth in a flexible propulsion, software and AI defined era.

Nomura on TMPV: 'Neutral' | Target ₹373

Post investor day, brokerages remained divided on TMPV outlook, with Nomura has maintaining 'Neutral' with a target price of ₹373. The brokerage said that JLR's FY27 guidance came in slightly below expectations and near-term triggers remain limited.

JLR expects FY27E revenue at £26 billion, and Ebit margin at 4 per cent. Nomura said that both are below its estimates of £26.8 billion, and 4.4 per cent, respectively. JLR also expects free cash flow to break even in FY27, versus Nomura's earlier expectation of a positive £622 million.

"While annual revenue for FY27E is just 5 per cent below the 4QFY26 run-rate, FY27E Ebit margin guidance is much lower," Nomura said. JLR also plans to launch five new models over the next 18 months, including the Range Rover Electric, Jaguar Type 01, Range Rover Sport Electric and two products based on the EMA platform.

On the company's focus on North America market, Nomura said that the US market has strong potential with wealth creation and 44 per cent of demand above $50,000. The company is exploring a partnership with Stellantis for Defender products for the US. In the long run, JLR’s US volumes have potential to be as big as entire JLR today.

Nomura mentioned that while it is positive about the India PV business outlook for TMPV, "we have been cautious about the outlook for JLR given adverse demand conditions in key markets."

Motilal Oswal on TMPV: 'Sell' | Target ₹312

Motilal Oswal has reiterated 'Sell' on Tata Motors PV, citing JLR headwinds. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹312. The brokerage said that JLR is facing multiple challenges, including ongoing tariff pressures; persistent challenges in the China market, and inflationary pressures

The brokerage said that JLR did not provide any outlook for FY28, indicating limited earnings visibility.

"Further, a 4 per cent Ebit margin guidance still translates into only a high single-digit Ebitda margin for FY27E. The absence of FY28 guidance also points to limited earnings visibility in future," the brokerage said.

Nuvama on TMPV: 'Buy' | Target ₹470

Nuvama has retained 'Buy' on TMC for a target price of ₹470, saying that the recovery at JLR will be driven new launches, cost saving measures and focus on North America.

The brokerage has build JLR revenue and Ebitda CAGR of 16 per cent and 55 per cent owing to low base, new products, ramp-up of utilisation and cost savings.