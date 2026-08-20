Tata Motors stock rebounds 22% from June low, nears record high

Tata Motors share price movement

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle (CV) share price hit an over five-month high of ₹487.40 after gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock is quoting at its highest level since March 3, 2026. It had hit a record high of ₹508.95 on February 27, 2026.

The stock price of Tata Group’s CV is trading higher for the third straight day, surging 4 per cent during the period. It has bounced back 22 per cent from its June low of ₹398.55 on the BSE.

The equity shares of Tata Motors were listed and admitted to trading on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with effect from November 12, 2025.

Tata Motors – Outlook Commenting on the outlook, Tata Motors in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) annual report said that the business enters FY27 with sound fundamentals and a competitive portfolio. Industry growth is expected to be more moderate than in FY26, reflecting a higher base and some near-term uncertainties in the external environment. The underlying demand drivers for commercial vehicles in India remain constructive, supported by infrastructure activity, improving fleet utilisation and the ongoing transition towards cleaner and more connected transport. The business is well placed to navigate near-term challenges while continuing to invest in the capabilities and technologies that will sustain its competitiveness over the longer term, Tata Motors said. The name of the company was changed from TML Commercial Vehicles to Tata Motors with effect from October 29, 2025, on demerger of the commercial vehicles business from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (formerly Tata Motors).

The commercial vehicle industry is expected to sustain its growth trajectory in FY27, albeit at a more moderate pace, reflecting a strong base from FY26 and near-term headwinds including commodity cost pressure, geopolitical uncertainty and potential demand implications of new regulatory requirements. The business remains agile and is closely tracking geopolitical developments and the evolving macro environment.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Priorities for FY27 include scaling the refreshed product portfolio, sustaining profitable growth across segments, expanding electric and sustainable mobility offerings, growing international business while navigating geopolitical risks and maintaining cost discipline and capital efficiency. With a comprehensive and future-ready product range supported by smart digital solutions, Tata Motors is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities, the company said.

Brokerages' view on Tata Motors

Healthy growth prospects in the domestic market coupled with high export growth visibility, market share gains ambition, strengthening the core, scaling of new growth engines (especially digital ecosystem) and strategic global pivot (Iveco acquisition) bodes well for long-term shareholder returns, analysts at ICICI Securities said post Q1 results. The brokerage firm upgraded its rating to BUY on Tata Motors and values it at ₹550 on an SOTP basis (12.5x EV/EBITDA on FY28E, 2x P/B on investments).

Analysts at InCred Equities have an ‘add’ rating on Tata Motors with a target price of ₹496 per share. Considering supply chain challenges emerging from the Middle East conflict and cost inflation, the brokerage firm said it prefers companies where demand is ahead of supply, thereby providing pricing power, like in the case of Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

Management expects double-digit CV industry volume growth year-on-year in Q2FY27F. From Q3FY27F, it will face a higher base following last year's Goods and Services Tax cut-led demand recovery. But with 12 per cent E-way bill growth in Q1 and 3 per cent diesel consumption growth, management is positive about the full-year growth outlook, the brokerage firm said in an auto sector report.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.