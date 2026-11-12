Tata Power shares gain 2% after Q2 profit rises 33%; analysts upbeat

Shares of Tata Power gained 2 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company reported its Q2FY27 results. Brokerages retained their ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, citing in-line second-quarter results.

The company's counter at 09:34 AM was trading 1.28 per cent higher at ₹364 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was 0.33 per cent up at 25,337.20. In intraday trade, the stock gained 1.9 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹367 per share.

Tata Power Q2FY27 result

Tata Power reported 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹1,652 crore for the second quarter of FY27 from ₹1,245 crore last year. Revenue rose 26 per cent to ₹19,886 crore during the quarter.

For H1 of FY27, the company reported net profit of ₹3,053 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y, and revenue grew 17 per cent to ₹38,784 crore.

Tata Power installed 765 megawatts (Mw) of renewable energy capacity in the first half of the current financial year, taking the total installed capacity to 8.6 gigawatts (Gw).

The quarterly performance was supported by growth across generation, renewables, transmission and distribution, the company said in its exchange filing.

Brokerages on Tata Power

Motilal Oswal on Tata Power

Motilal Oswal values Tata Capital’s regulated business at 2.5 times its regulated equity and the coal business at its book value. It values the renewables business at 12 times its estimated FY28 Ebitda, while pumped storage and other businesses are valued at their book value. Cash and investments add ₹70 per share. Based on these valuations, the brokerage has a target price of ₹440 per share with a ‘Buy’ rating.

MOFSL said that Power demand grew 10–11 per cent y-o-y in Q2FY27, driven by higher agricultural and cooling demand. Oct 2026 power demand growth reached 12 per cent y-o-y, with management expecting the momentum to sustain through FY27.

It also highlighted that the new ingot and wafer plant has secured all regulatory approvals, with commercial operations targeted by March 2028.

The brokerage also highlighted that renewable capacity additions are guided at 2.5GW for FY27, with commissioning expected to accelerate in 2H as evacuation lines become operational in December 2026 and January 2027.

Elara Capital

Elara Capital noted that Tata Power’s Q2FY27 results were broadly as estimated, with revenue up 26.3 per cent y-o-y. Operationally, the company added 765MW of clean and green capacity in H1FY27, taking the installed renewable capacity to 7.2GW, alongside commissioning 101.2 MWh of storage projects and a strong pipeline of 4.9 GW of renewable capacity and 696 MWh of BESS

It added that it also commissioned a 227.5MW renewable project in Rajasthan, integrated with 115MWh of BESS and a 72.5MW captive renewable project for Tata Steel. Solar cell and module production stood at 1.8GW and 2.0GW, respectively, in H1, with Q2FY27 production at 0.9GW and 1.0GW, respectively, supported by a better sales mix and an industry-leading module yield of 97 per cent.

Elara Capital has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Power with a target price of ₹485 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.