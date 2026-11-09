Tata Steel dips 1.5% after 5-day rally; brokerages stay upbeat on India biz

Tata Steel share price today: shares witnessed volatility in early trade on Monday following the announcement of the September quarter results (Q2FY27). The stock opened higher at ₹192.50 on the NSE, extending its gains for a fifth consecutive session, but soon reversed course to trade in negative territory. Tata Steel shares witnessed volatility in early trade on Monday following the announcement of the September quarter results (Q2FY27). The stock opened higher at ₹192.50 on the NSE, extending its gains for a fifth consecutive session, but soon reversed course to trade in negative territory.

As of 9:40 AM, the stock was trading 1.5 per cent lower at ₹187.40. Nearly 12 million shares, worth ₹213.22 crore, had changed hands on the NSE, making it one of the most actively traded stocks on the exchange, data showed.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.32 per cent at 24,905.

Tata Steel Q2 results

Earlier on Saturday, Tata Steel posted a more than 16 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,700 crore in the September quarter, driven by higher revenues, mainly from India operations. It had clocked ₹3,183 crore PAT in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year.

During the latest July-September quarter, the company's consolidated revenues increased to ₹65,436 crore from ₹58,689 crore in the year -ago quarter.

Tata Steel's consolidated Ebitda improved by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,665 crore .

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty around 24,950; Divi's Labs shares hit 52-week high The company produced 8.07 million tonnes (MT) and sold 7.92 MT of steel in Q2 FY27 as against 7.73 MT output and 7.91 MT deliveries made in July-September a year ago.

Consolidated Ebitda per ton ( per ton) stood at ₹13,462 during the quarter under review, compared with ₹11,518 in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

Tata Steel Q2: India, Netherlands, UK businesses

Tata Steel said that its India revenues were ₹42,653 crore in Q2FY27, and Ebitda stood at ₹10,634 crore, which translates to a margin of 25 per cent.

In the Netherlands, revenues were 1,395 million euros and Ebitda million euros, aided by the restart of the direct sheet plant in early August. Liquid steel production was 1.52 mn tonnes and deliveries were 1.30 mn tonnes.

UK revenues were 411 million pounds, and Ebitda loss stood at 56 million pounds, the company said in a statement.

Tata Steel said that its net debt stood at ₹91,423 crore, and net debt to Ebitda was 2.4x.

Tata Steel share price target

Following the earnings, Jefferies has retained its 'Buy' rating on Tata Steel, with a target price of ₹240.

Jefferies on Tata Steel

The brokerage expects India margins to expand as the 10 per cent higher steel prices vs. the September quarter's average more than offset higher costs. With the next 5mtpa expansion coming up only by FY31, Tata Steel may deliver lackluster volume growth over FY28-30E.

Jefferies said that regulatory challenges in the Netherlands around coke and gas plant closures and steel slag management persist. The company has extended the JLOI (joint letter of intent) with authorities to March 2027 as it works toward a proposed decarbonisation framework and expects greater clarity by then.

In the UK, weak demand and high inventories from elevated imports ahead of the quota change are constraining volumes and profitability despite healthy spreads

The brokerage has raised FY27-29E EPS by 2-5 per cent on higher India prices and higher Netherlands profitability, partly offset by weaker UK profitability. Its FY27-29E EPS estimates are 6-14 per cent above street.

Elara Capital on Tata Steel

Elara Capital said that while input costs may be inflationary in nature, improved steel prices across geographies and higher volume should lead to higher earnings in H2 vs H1. In Europe, improving steel prices, tighter safeguard measures, and narrowing UK losses provide upside, while further ramp-up at the Netherlands DSP should support recovery.

The recently approved Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) expansion, the brokerage said, strengthens Tata Steel's long-term growth pipeline.

Elara has reiterated 'Buy' on Tata Steel post Q2 results, with an unchanged target price of ₹235.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.