Tata Steel Q1 preview: Here's what top brokerages expect from steel major

Tata Steel is expected to report a robust set of numbers for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), aided by higher domestic steel prices and improved realisations. Europe earnings are likely to remain weak due to higher costs.

Notably, Tata Steel has informed exchanges that a meeting of the board will be held on July 30 (Thursday) to consider and take on record the financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

As per brokerages' estimates, Tata Steel's consolidated revenue for the quarter under preview could rise in the range of 6 to 28 per cent on an annualised basis, while net profit is seen rising up to 45 per cent from the year-ago period. Europe earnings are likely to remain weak due to higher costs.

Here's what brokerages expect from Tata Steel Q1FY27 results:

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities expects the company's consolidated revenue to grow 6 per cent year-on-year, to ₹56,383 crore. On a quarterly basis, however, the brokerage expects the revenue to fall 10.9 per cent.

Analysts expect Tata Steel to report a net profit of ₹2,693 crore for Q1FY27, up 23.7 per cent year-on-year but down 6.5 per cent sequentially. The brokerage estimates Ebitda at ₹9,190 crore, reflecting a 23.7 per cent year-on-year gain and a 6.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter drop.

The brokerage expects Tata Steel’s domestic sales and aggregate sales volume to rise 4 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter.

Axis Direct

As per Axis Direct, Tata Steel could report a sequential decline in Ebitda, primarily driven by lower steel sales volumes coming off a high, seasonally strong Q4 base. The higher net sales realisations (NSRs) will, however, be driven by robust domestic pricing.

Analysts expect Tata Steel to report higher consolidated sales volume on a Y-o-Y basis (up 16.7 per cent), while declining on a Q-o-Q basis (-4.8 per cent) to 8.3 MT. The consolidated revenue is likely to increase 27.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹68,024 crore, led by higher steel sales volumes and HRC prices.

Ebitda may improve to ₹9,344 crore, up 25.8 per cent Y-o-Y, led by higher steel production and NSRs in India. Sequentially, Ebitda could decline by early 5 per cent, led by higher coking coal prices in India and Tata Steel Nederland, along with lower volumes at Tata Steel Nederland.

India Ebitda/t to remain largely flat Q-o-Q at ₹15,781/t led by lower sales volumes and higher coking coal consumption cost, partly offset by higher NSRs. Ebitda/t in Europe is likely to stay flat Q-o-Q at $3/t led by higher steel price realisations at UK and Tata Steel Nederland, partly offset by higher coking coal cost at Tata Steel Nederland.

The brokerage said that it sees PAT rising by 44.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,199 crore in the quarter.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage expects Tata Steel to report higher consolidated revenue Y-o-Y to ₹56,210 crore, up 5.7 per cent, while revenue on a Q-o-Q basis is expected to fall 11.2 per cent.

Ebitda is likely to improve to ₹9,220 crore, up 24.1per cent Y-o-Y, led by. Sequentially, Ebitda could decline by 6.2 per cent, led by higher cost pressure from coking coal prices.

MOFSL expects the steel maker's adjusted profit after tax to come at ₹2,070 crore, down 3 per cent Y-o-y and log a steeper decline of 32.5 per cent Q-o-Q.

However, the brokerage also noted that higher net sales realisations are expected to drive earnings, partly offsetting higher coking coal costs and subdued volumes. ===================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.