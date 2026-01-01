Based on annualised Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹3,242 crore, the implied EV-to-Ebitda multiple works out to about 27.5 times. APL Apollo reported consolidated Ebitda of ₹2,113 crore in the 12 months to the second quarter of FY27.

Tata Steel’s colour-coated and steel tubes businesses, set to be transferred to APL Apollo Tubes, contributed a further ₹1,129 crore in annualised Ebitda.

EV/Ebitda: Enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation; RoNW: Return on net worth; *Based on the acquisition price announced by Tata Steel for APL Apollo Tubes. This followed APL Apollo Tubes’ plans to first acquire Tata Steel Colors and the Tata Steel tubes division EV equals market capitalisation plus total debt, minus cash on books.

Source: Capitaline, Business Standard calculation based on companies’ consolidated trailing 12-month Ebitda and balance sheet at the end of September 2026 Compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau

The implied valuation puts APL Apollo Tubes at a significant premium to most of the Tata group’s major listed companies. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for instance, trades at 11.7 times EV to Ebitda, while Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles business commands 14.6 times and its passenger vehicles business 8 times. Tata Steel itself trades at just 7.6 times.

Only five listed Tata group companies currently command higher EV-to-Ebitda multiples than the 27.5 times implied for APL Apollo. Two of them — Trent and Titan Company — also generate higher returns on net worth. All five, however, have lower net debt-to-equity ratios than APL Apollo Tubes is expected to have after the transaction.

The deal is expected to leave APL Apollo with net debt of about ₹27,000 crore, translating into a net debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, according to Business Standard calculations. Only Tata Communications and Tata Capital reported higher balance-sheet leverage in the first half of FY27.