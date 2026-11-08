Tata Steel spurts 3% in Muhurat trading session post steady Q2 earnings
Tata Steel share price hit a high of ₹192.19, gaining over 3 per cent on the NSE in Sunday's Muhurat trading session.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Tata Steel stock spurted over 3 per cent to an intraday high of ₹192.19 in Diwali special Muhurat trading session on Sunday on the back of steady Q2 earnings. At 2:40 PM, the stock traded with a gain of 2.2 per cent at ₹190.45 on trades of around 10.15 million shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 was up 0.1 per cent at 25,057. Tata Steel hit a 52-week high of ₹224.40 on May 15, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹160.06 on December 09, 2025.
Tata Steel Q2 earningsOver the weekend, Tata Steel reported 18.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 consolidated net profit attributable to owners to ₹3,666.41 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 when compared with ₹3,101.75 crore in corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue grew by 11.5 per cent YoY to ₹65,436.24 crore. Earnings before interest, taxed, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose by 17 per cent to ₹10,665 crore, while the Ebitda margin stood around 16 per cent. According to the company, Tata Steel's India operations drove earnings growth. Tata Steel India reported revenue of ₹42,653 crore in Q2FY27, up 22.6 per cent YOY, and PAT grew by 19.9 per cent to ₹5,055 crore. “India continued to be the cornerstone of our performance with volumes growing 16 per cent Q-o-Q despite a seasonally softer quarter, reflecting the strength of our market presence and customer reach,” T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director said.READ MORE
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First Published: Nov 08 2026 | 2:47 PM IST