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Home / Markets / News / Tata Steel up 1.5% post Q1 nos; analysts stay bullish, see up to 29% upside

Tata Steel up 1.5% post Q1 nos; analysts stay bullish, see up to 29% upside

Tata Steel reported an 11.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,318.35 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27.

Tata Steel up 1.5% post Q1; analysts stay bullish, see up to 29% upside

Tata Steel up 1.5% post Q1; analysts stay bullish, see up to 29% upside

Heena Ojha
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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Tata Steel Q1 results review: Tata Steel reported its Q1FY27 results after market hours on Friday, delivering strong performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27). The steelmaker's stock traded over 1 per cent higher after the quarterly results. Analysts noted the performance was 'in-line' and maintained a 'Buy' call on the counter.
 
At 9:35 AM, Tata Steel's share price was trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹189.70 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.05 per cent at 24,304.00. 
 

Tata Steel Q1 results highlights:

  • Tata Steel reported an 11.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,318.35 crore in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27). The steel major’s net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹2,077.68 crore. 
  • Total revenue on a consolidated basis in Q1FY27 was ₹60,794.29 crore, up 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y.
  • Sequentially, however, net profit was down 20.8 per cent, and revenue was down 3.9 per cent as volumes dropped.
  • During the quarter, the company spent ₹3,579 crore on capex. Net debt stood at ₹84,173 crore.
  • Tata Steel India reported a turnover of ₹36,989 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹31,137 crore in Q1 of 2025-26 (FY26). 

Brokerages’ view on Tata Steel post Q1 Results

Nomura 

The brokerage noted that Tata steel's Q1FY27 consolidated adjusted Ebitda marginally beat its forecast and the Bloomberg consensus estimate by 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. The beat was driven by stronger-than-expected realisations.
 
 
However, the brokerage highlighted that raw material costs per tonne increased 5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹31,574 per tonne, primarily due to higher coking coal consumption costs. Meanwhile, conversion costs per tonne also surged sharply by 25 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹39,306 per tonne, reflecting elevated power and fuel costs, following disruptions in West Asia, as noted by the company. The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' call with a target of ₹240.
 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

 
MOFSL noted that the brokerage reported 'in-line operational performance' as steel production stood at 5.46 mt, whereas the deliveries were in line with our est. at 5.2 mt. Deliveries grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y but moderated 16 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
The brokerage noted that the steel maker's revenue rose 14 per cent year-on-year to ₹60,800 crore, 8 per cent higher than MOFSL's estimate, mainly due to better net steel realisations.  Meanwhile, Steel sales volume stood at 7.2 million tonnes, up 2 per cent Y-o-Y but down 17 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
It also highlighted that average selling price increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹83,624 per tonne, supported by a recovery in steel prices.    ====================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:54 AM IST