Tata stocks fall up to 8% amid rift over Tata Sons listing, Chandra's term
Tata Sons cleared N. Chandrasekaran's five-year reappointment and its proposed listing. Tata Trusts has opposed both the reappointment and listing, citing the Trusts' public-purpose role in the group.
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“Once such a decision has been publicly communicated, it has consequences which cannot be afterwards undone, since the Group’s employees, its lenders and counterparties, the market and the majority shareholder have all proceeded on it,” the statement said.
The Trust also issued a statement regarding the listing of Tata Sons, noting that Tata Trusts have not agreed to the listing of Tata Sons.
Noel N Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, said that the structure of Tata Group’s ownership is what has allowed Tata Sons to act repeatedly in ways that a purely commercial calculus would not have supported. The majority shareholder of Tata Sons is a charitable trust that uses the dividends it receives to support hospitals, universities, research, and other initiatives that serve the public interest. It exists for public purpose and for nation-building.
Noel Tata added, “That is not sentiment. It is the operating model of this House, and it has stood the test of time for more than a century. A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle.”
Notably, the SP Group is the second-largest shareholder in India's Tata Sons at 18.4 per cent stake. The largest stakeholder in Tata Sons is Tata Trusts with a stake of 66 per cent.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 9:25 AM IST