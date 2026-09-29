TCI shares gain 1.5% as board approves ₹150 crore buyback
The company's board met on Tuesday, September 29, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares
SI Reporter New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Transport Corporation of India’s share price gained nearly 1.5 per cent on Tuesday after the company’s board approved a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of up to ₹150 crore at ₹960 per share via the tender route Earlier last week, the company had announced the proposal for buyback, after which the stock jumped 15 per cent in intraday trade. As of 02:45 PM, the company’s share price was trading 0.19 per cent higher at ₹866 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.49 per cent lower at 22,669.45. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 1.5 per cent at ₹877.40. The company’s board met on Tuesday, September 29, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. As of 30 June 2026, the promoter and promoter group held a 68.86 per cent stake in the company. Notably, the company’s promoters will not participate in the share buyback. TCI’s share price has delivered a 6.72 per cent return over one week but fell 2.25 per cent over one month. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 19.93 per cent, while its one-year return stands at negative 27.45 per cent. Over the longer term, TCI’s stock has gained 10.77 per cent over three years and 108.39 per cent over five years. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said, TCI has been undergoing a corrective move since July 2025, which halted near the upper band price support of its previous congestion zone. The sharp surge in prices on Sep 24 faced resistance around the 960-980 price resistance zone. “Going ahead, we expect the stock to consolidate in the 800-960 range in short to medium term. A decisive close above the 960-980 zone is essential for a sustainable up move going ahead," he added. ALSO READ: Bosch Home Comfort India surges 8%; hits 52-week high in weak market Transport Corporation results Q1FY27 The company’s net profit declined 0.75 per cent to ₹105.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹106.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Revenue rose 9.58 per cent to ₹1,248.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹1,139.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is engaged in integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions, including road, rail and coastal transportation; warehousing; cold chain logistics and freight management services. ALSO READ: Nifty IT cracks 11% in Sept; Infy, Wipro, Tata Elxsi trade at 52-week lows Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 2:56 PM IST