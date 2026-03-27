Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price today

Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) traded 2 per cent higher at ₹2,420 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.6 per cent at 74,102.69 at 01:26 PM.

In the past one month, the stock price of the information technology (IT) giant underperformed the market, falling up to 11 per cent, as against a 8.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past one year, TCS's share price plunged 34 per cent, as compared to 4.6 per cent fall in the benchmark index. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹3,679.90 on March 26, 2025 and touched a 52-week low of ₹2,350 on March 23, 2026.

ICICI Securities view on TCS, IT sector

The Nifty IT index has witnessed a sharp correction over the past few months, declining 25 per cent year to date (YTD), primarily driven by rising concerns around the potential impact of Generative AI (Gen AI) on the long-term business model of IT services companies, along with macro and geopolitical uncertainties.

Large-cap and midcap IT stocks have corrected meaningfully despite relatively stable operating performance and continued deal wins, as investors reassess near-term growth visibility and the potential structural implications of AI on traditional services delivery models.

However, historical technology transitions such as ERP adoption, cloud migration and digital transformation cycles suggest that while new technologies may initially compress revenue growth, they eventually expand the total addressable market (TAM) for IT services companies.

On earnings front, Accenture delivered a steady Q2 gaining market share with strong deal momentum, reflected in record bookings, of $22.1 billion. Overall, for Indian IT, it is neutral, the read-through remains of a gradual recovery, with major rebound likely to be back-ended, execution-driven and dependent on scaling of AI use cases from pilots to enterprise-wide deployments, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the IT sector update.

Following the sharp recent correction, most IT services stocks are now trading close to historically low valuation multiples, with market expectations already reflecting muted long-term growth assumptions.

The brokerage firm’s top picks in the sector includes Persistent Systems which is showing early monetisation traction in AI-led programs; LTM (erstwhile LTIMindtree) which has already absorbed productivity benefit pass through and demand softness from a key client, potentially derisking future growth, and, TCS which is accelerating AI based investments/ capex to defend market leadership. The brokerage firm believes that staggered investments (over the next couple of months) in the selected IT stocks will yield strong returns over the next 18-24 months. ICICI Securities has a ‘Buy’ rating on TCS with a target price of ₹3,140 per share. ================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.