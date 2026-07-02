TCS, Infosys: 8 out of 9 Nifty IT stocks trade up to 26% below 200-DMA
The Nifty IT currently quotes around 20 per cent below its 200-DMA. TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies are down in the range of 21-26 per cent form respective 200-DMAs.
Puneet WadhwaRex Cano New Delhi, Mumbai
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8 out of 9 stocks that comprise the Nifty IT index are currently trading up to 26 per cent below their respective 200-day moving averages (DMAs), suggests data. The Nifty IT index that is currently hovering around 26,700 levels, too, is 20 per cent below its 200-DMA. In general, analysts use the 200-DMA indicator to determine the long-term trend for a stock or index; stocks or indices trading above this are considered to be directionally positive, and vice versa. Among the Nifty IT stocks, TCS is trading 26.4 per cent below its 200-DMA, followed by Infosys (down 24 per cent), Wipro (22.8 per cent) and HCL Technologies (21.5 per cent).
The only silver lining in the IT pack is Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), which has rallied over 49 per cent thus far in 2026, and trades 38 per cent higher compared to its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹8,096. From a technical standpoint, said Nandish Shah, deputy vice-president at HDFC Securities, investors should keep a tab on the 25,700 level, which is a crucial support for the index. “I expect Nifty IT to remain strong above this level. That said, a lot depends on TCS’ Q1-FY27 numbers scheduled to be announced on July 9. Any disappointment can see the index slip to 23,850 to 24,000 levels, down around 10 per cent from where it is now. A positive surprise, on the other hand, can take it higher to 28,000 mark over the next few weeks,” he said. ALSO READ | Nifty IT index rebounds, up 4% after 4-day fall; Infy, TCS surge up to 5% Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president for research at Religare Broking, too, isn't hopeful for a sustained recovery in the IT pack. Thursday's recovery, he said, is a technical pullback as most stocks were oversold. "For the Nifty IT, the overall trend is still negative and it can slip to 24,300 levels, down nearly 9 per cent from the current levels. TCS's Q1-FY27 results and guidance remains key. Positive surprise can take the index to 28,000 to 28,200 levels where some selling should emerge. Stay cautious," he said.
Fundamental viewWith firms like Accenture indicating the lingering impact of the West Asia war on growth would continue in the near-term (implying a subdued H1-FY27 for Indian IT, in our view), Nomura expects FY27 to be subdued year for Indian IT firms. “Multiples for the IT sector could rise once the confidence on AI’s long-term growth potential starts to emerge. Our top picks are Infosys and Cognizant, Coforge and eClerx,” their analysts wrote in a recent note. Thus far in calendar year 2026 (CY26), the Nifty IT index has been one of the worst sectoral performers that has lost nearly 29 per cent till date as compared to 8 per cent dip in the Nifty 50 index. ALSO READ | AI, uncertain macros, volatile geopolitics may cloud IT earnings Among stocks, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Wipro are down in the range of 30-36 per cent calendar year till date (CYTD) despite Thursday’s up move. Those at Capital 360 One, too, maintain an underweight stance on the sector and expect the next couple of years to remain challenging as the industry navigates through AI-led disruption. As a strategy, they have downgraded TCS and Infosys to 'hold' from 'buy'. Within the mid-and small-caps, they prefer Coforge and xClerx Services. “New use case streams should emerge, though they should be insufficient to offset the deflationary impact in the near-term,” wrote Pulkit Chawla, Arth Gandhi and Sanchit Jain of Capital 360 One in a recent note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : Nifty IT Index Nifty IT Nifty IT stocks Market technicals stocks technical analysis Indian IT Sector IT stocks Infosys TCS stock Wipro HCL tech stock Persistent Systems Coforge Mphasis Tech Mahindra
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:52 AM IST