TCS share in group market capitalisation falls to lowest since listing

TCS now accounts for just 30.8 per cent of the combined mcap of all listed Tata Group companies, the lowest share since its stock market debut in August 2004. At its peak in March 2020, the company contributed nearly three-fourths of the group’s total mcap. (See the adjoining chart).

While TCS remains the most valuable company within the group, its mcap has declined for a third consecutive year, the longest losing streak since its listing nearly 22 years ago.

The company’s mcap fell to ₹7.78 trillion on Monday, down 37.9 per cent from ₹12.53 trillion at the end of May 2025. Over the same period, the combined mcap of Tata Group companies declined by 11 per cent, from ₹28.4 trillion to ₹25.26 trillion.