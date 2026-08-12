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Home / Markets / News / TCS, TMPV, Tata Steel: Analyst flags key levels to track in Tata group stks

TCS, TMPV, Tata Steel: Analyst flags key levels to track in Tata group stks

Virat Jagad, technical research analyst at Bonanza identifies key support and resistance levels in 5 prominent Tata group stocks amid Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran's resignation on Wednesday.

Technical outlook on key Tata group stocks by Virat Jagad, technical research analyst of Bonanza.

Technical outlook on key Tata group stocks by Virat Jagad, technical research analyst of Bonanza. | Image: Bloomberg

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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Shares of Tata group companies plunged up to 6 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade after N Chandrasekaran stepped down from his role as chairman at Tata Sons.  Tata Sons is the holding company of the listed and unlisted group companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Air India.  Among individual stocks, TCS was the top loser, down almost 6 per cent at ₹2,300 levels. Among others, TRF, Tata Steel, Tata Elxsi and Tata Communications declined over 2 per cent each. READ MORE  Analysts believe Chandrasekaran's exit can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the short-term in the related stocks and keep the sentiment in check. However, they do not see the impact of development to be long-lasting. READ MORE  N Chandrasekaran current term as chairman runs until February 2027. Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be hold on August 18, 2026.  Given this background, here's a technical check on prominent Tata group stocks by Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. 

Key levels to watch out for on Tata group stocks

  Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)  Current Market Price: ₹2,334 
 
 
  Amid Wednesday's fall, the TCS stock was seen testing support at the 100-day moving average (100-DMA) on the daily chart. Virat Jagad flags that the stock has near support at ₹2,275, below which the next significant support stands at ₹1,980. On the upside, the analyst from Bonanza says resistance for the stock is placed at ₹2,500, followed by ₹2,615.  Tata Steel  Current Market Price: ₹184 
 
  The above chart shows that the Tata Steel stock has retraced after testing resistance at the 50-DMA. At current levels, the stock trades below its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹187.20. Jagad expects near support of the stock at ₹180 followed by ₹175. On the upside, he flags resistance at ₹195 and ₹200 levels.  Tata Motors PV (TMPV)  Current Market Price: ₹335 
 

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  TMPV is seen testing the 20-DMA at ₹337 on the daily chart. Jagad sees support for the stock at ₹319 and ₹295 levels. The chart shows resistance around ₹353 and ₹365, says the analyst.  Tata Chemicals  Current Market Price: ₹676 
 
  Tata Chemicals is among the select Tata group stocks that outperformed on Wednesday. As of 12:45 PM, the stock quoted with a gain of 1 per cent. Technical charts show near support at ₹660 followed by the ₹600-mark; whereas resistance is placed at ₹730 and ₹775, says Jagad of Bonanza.  Tata Investment Corporation  Current Market Price: ₹681 
 
  Tata Investment is seen holding above its medium-term and long-term moving averages on the daily chart. Going ahead, Jagad expects near support for the stock at ₹630 followed by ₹600-mark. On the upside, the analyst sees resistance placed at ₹715 and ₹765 levels.  Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. 

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Topics : Tata group stocks Tata group Market technicals TCS stock Markets stock markets Tata Steel Tata Investment Corporation Tata Chemicals stocks technical analysis technical charts

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:18 PM IST