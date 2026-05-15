TD Power Systems up 119% from Jan low, hits new high; what's driving stock?

TD Power Systems share price

Shares of TD Power Systems hit a new high of ₹1,318.75, soaring 11 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26) and a healthy order book position.

In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging nearly 40 per cent, as compared to 3.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Since April, the stock price of TD Power Systems has bounced back 55 per cent from a level of ₹850.95 on March 30, 2026. The market price of the company more than doubled from its January 2026 low of ₹602.15 on the BSE.

At 02:31 PM; TD Power Systems was quoting 10 per cent higher at ₹1,302.05, as compared to 0.02 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter rose over four-fold, with a combined 8.16 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Board approves 1:2 stock split, dividend

TD Power Systems said its board approved the sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of the company from 1 equity share having face value of ₹2 each, fully paid-up, into 2 equity shares having face value of ₹1 respective, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the shareholders.

The rationale behind the stock split is to encourage participation from small investors by making it more affordable & consequently enhance the liquidity of the company’s equity share.

Meanwhile, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.10 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM, the company said.

TD Power Systems Q4 results

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 36.16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹72.19 crore in Q4FY26 as against ₹53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). The company’s revenue from operations increased 69.21 per cent to ₹589.19 crore in Q4FY26 as against ₹348.21 crore in Q4FY25. Reported EBITDA jumped 41 per cent YoY to ₹103.73 crore, margins improved to 20.7 per cent from 17.4 per cent in Q4FY25.

As on March 31, 2026, TD Power Systems' order book position stood at ₹1,972.90 crore. In steam turbine generator segment, the company said it secured multiple large volume orders from a leading Indian OEM across industrial sectors including steel, cement, sugar, and international projects in Africa & Asia. In hydro generator segment, the company secured multiple orders across geographies from European and Domestic Hydro OEMs covering India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Business outlook

TD Power Systems said the company continues to see very strong demand across all verticals of the generator business . The company’s order booking continues to be very strong with the pipeline extremely buoyant. The current rate of order inflow for the past two quarters has exceeded ₹600 crore and approaching an average of around ₹ 650 crore per quarter. This puts the pressure squarely on execution and the company is well positioned to deliver close to the inflow rate, the company added.

The outlook for FY27 as well as FY28 is strong and the company will need to make some investments to gear up to the demand for FY28 for the regular generators.

The push into larger generators will also need significant capacity additions in certain parts of the factory , especially for machining of very large components. These decisions will be taken in the next 3 months. The company said it plans a major thrust into the market of larger generators.