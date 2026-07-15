Tech Mahindra Q1 Preview: PAT can rise over 40% YoY on firm revenue growth

Tech Mahindra Q1 Preview: IT major Tech Mahindra is likely to report strong double-digit profit growth when it releases numbers for the April-June quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) later this week, brokerage estimates suggest. The company's board will consider and declare the audited financial results on Thursday, July 16. Along with Tech Mahindra, Wipro will also announce its Q1 earnings tomorrow While H1 is typically the strongest period for IT companies, analysts largely expect a tepid show from IT companies as demand remains weak due to macro uncertainty and AI disruption, resulting in delayed deal closure and revenue conversion.

Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi said that the results will be a modest "near-term negative" for Indian IT services. "The quarter points to stabilising demand rather than a meaningful recovery, and argues against expectations of a sharp near-term discretionary spending rebound. However, the continued strength in Consulting bookings, large AI transformation programs and Accenture's confidence in the structural AI opportunity reinforce our view that scaled IT services vendors remain best positioned to capture AI-led spending as enterprise 8 deployments move from experimentation to production," the brokerage added.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Preview

Execution focus under the incumbent CEO Mohit Joshi, coupled with the telecom moat (~33 per cent of revenues) driving mega deal wins in Orange and Telefonica, to drive operating leverage, said Anand Rathi. The margins are also expected to grow, with the company expected to post deal TCV in the range of $900-1000 million. Here's a look at the top expectations from brokerages:

ICICI Securities

Led by a ramp-up of strong large deals TCV won in FY26, partly offset by seasonal weakness in the Comviva business, ICICI Securities expects a 16.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth in revenue for the quarter under review to ₹15,530 crore. In constant currency (CC) terms, the revenue could rise 1.1 per cent and 0.7 per cent in dollar terms.

"Growth would likely be led by communication, BFSI and retail. Softness in automotive continues. The hi-tech vertical’s performance is expected to be volatile through FY27 due to lower IT spending by technology giants, in our view," said the brokerage.

In terms of topline growth, ICICI Securities sees a 41.1 per cent Y-o-Y and an 18.8 per cent Q-o-Q growth to ₹1608.8 crore.

It further envisages EBIT margin expanding by 30 bps Q-o-Q to 14.1 per cent, led by continued benefit from operating efficiencies from Project Fortius and currency movement benefit, partly offset by employee expenses restructuring (from new Indian labour code rules) and headwinds from large deal ramp-up. As for FY27, it models EBIT margin at 14.7 per cent versus guidance of 15 per cent.

YES Securities

Tech Mahindra is expected to deliver revenues of ₹15,290 crore, up 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q, estimates YES Securities. In CC terms, growth is expected at 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 1 per cent Q-o-Q.

EBITDA, meanwhile, is estimated at Rs 2600 crore, posting strong growth of 34.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q, with margins expected to remain broadly stable at 17 per cent, it said. Lastly, PAT is projected at ₹1610 crore, registering growth of 40.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 18.7 per cent Q-o-Q.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Mirae Asset Sharekhan analysts expect Tech Mahindra to post a 46.3 per cent jump in profit to ₹1,669 crore for Q1FY27. Meanwhile, revenue could grow 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y in rupee terms, led by continued ramp-up in large telecom deals, with BFSI staying healthy and deal momentum holding firm. However, it added that hi-tech may stay soft on cautious discretionary spending, while manufacturing should hold stable despite weakness in the US auto.

EBIT margin is likely to improve ~54bps Q-o-Q to ~14.4 per cent, helped by delivery efficiencies, gross margin gains, and ongoing Project Fortius initiatives, it added.

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