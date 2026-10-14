Tech Mahindra Q2 preview: PAT may jump 30-40% YoY; firm to mull bonus issue

Tech Mahindra Q2 result preview: IT major : IT major Tech Mahindra is slated to announce a decent set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2) of the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) amid deal ramp-ups and inorganic growth, driven by retail and healthcare verticals.

The company's board will also mull a dividend payout along with a bonus issue on October 15. If approved, it would be the first bonus announcement by the company in 11 years.

Overall, analysts expect Tech Mahindra to post over a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit during the quarter under review, along with double-digit growth in sales. Margins are likely to be flat on a sequential basis on the back of wage hike impact.

Deal wins, meanwhile, are seen at $0.8-1 billion, likely a four-quarter low, as per analysts.

Tech Mahindra Q2: Brokerage review

Here's what brokerages expect from Tech Mahindra Q2 results:

Axis Direct

Axis Direct sees a 30.1 per cent YoY rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,563 crore from 1,202 crore a year ago on the back of a 14 per cent jump in revenue to ₹15,948 crore, led by deal ramp-ups and inorganic growth, and resilient demand from the BFSI and Manufacturing verticals.

ALSO READ: Q2 results today: BHEL, Canara Bank, Groww, 24 others to report earnings On the margin front, it expects an expansion of 240 bps YoY and just 13 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 14.5 per cent due to wage hikes, partially supported by cost optimisation initiatives and currency tailwinds.

Watch out for vertical commentary for FY27, multi-year deal wins, forex losses and investments towards AI adoption, said the brokerage.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) forecasts revenue increase of 15.3 per cent YoY and 2.7 per cent QoQ driven by contribution from the Orange deal, and ramp-up of strong deal wins of the earlier quarter. This will be partly offset by decline in Pininfarina revenues after a large program was delivered in Q1.

The adjusted profit is seen rising 30.4 per cent YoY to 1,557.8 crore.

We expect steady EBIT margin as benefit of rupee depreciation and efficiencies is offset by 80 bps headwind from wage revision, said the brokerage. It pegs earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin at 14.5 per cent.

It further sees new deal wins around $0.9 billion, lower than the preceding three quarters but a healthy 10 per cent growth on YoY comparison.

PL Capital

PL Capital said that adjusted profit could rise 49 per cent YoY while it could grow 22 per cent QoQ, while sales could grow 14.6 per cent on the back of retail and health verticals.

We expect margins to remain flat QoQ due to wage hikes implementation impact. It pegged the figure at 14.4 per cent for the quarter under review. Lastly, it expects the deal wins in the band of $800 million to $1 billion during the quarter.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.